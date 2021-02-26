NAMPA — Michael Mitchell had to dig deep when he hit a wall midway through his senior season.
That experience may have served the Kuna senior well on Friday as he found himself in a tough match against Meridian’s Nathan Gregory in the 5A State Wrestling 132-pounds championship match.
In the end Mitchell had what it took to forever etch his name in the Idaho High School Activities Association's history book.
The senior became the 30th wrestler in state history to win four state titles, beating Gregory 8-6 in overtime in the championship match, earning a takedown with under 10 seconds left on the clock.
“It’s great, I got my name written in history,” said Mitchell, who won a 5A title at 106 pounds as a freshman before going on to win 4A titles at 113 and 120 as a sophomore and junior, respectively. “That’s just something that is going to take some time to process, because that’s insane.”
Behind Mitchell’s effort, along with a 160-pound title by Cael Palmer, the Kavemen, who had won back-to-back state titles at the 4A classification, helped the Kavemen finish, finishing with 250 points — well behind Meridian, which won the state title with 324.
It’s Meridian’s first state title as a team and the first team championship for Meridian in any sport since the football team won a state title in 2007.
“Everyone stepped up big on our team today,” said Meridian sophomore Cade White, who won his second individual state title by beating Rocky Mountain’s Tyler Jones with a 6-2 decision in the 138-pound finals. “Just being a part of this amazing team is awesome.”
Freshman Jason Mara also had a 126-pound title, beating Lewiston’s Tristan Bremer with a 13-2 major decision, but the Warriors had plenty of strength outside their two champions. The Warriors brought 30 qualifiers to the Ford Idaho Center. More than half of them placed, with 16 finishing in the top six.
“I think that shows we have a really good culture,” said Meridian coach Brad Muri. “We have great kids, great families that have bought in to what we are doing and these kids train hard.”
In addition to Gregory, Kaleb Smith also finished second, suffering an injury forfeit in the 182-pound championship after trying to fight through an injured leg against Lake City’s Matthew Whitcomb.
Gergory almost made it three titles for Meridian. Tied with Mitchell 6-6 late in the third period, he went for a takedown as time ticked down. But by the time he got Mitchell down, he was ruled out of bounds.
Mitchell ended the match with a takedown in overtime.
“It was a tough match,” Mitchell said. “All three rounds and going into overtime I had to tell myself this is I my last match of my high school career, let’s just go out with a bang. That just gave me an extra little motivation.”
It ends a year that Mitchell admits was tough on him at times. He struggled during the middle of the season, suffering through six losses. He said he was in a very dark place with his wrestling career, and it showed in the results.
It took lots of talks with his parents and Kuna coach Pat Owens to get out of it, but things started coming together at the end of the year.
He won a district title last week then earned pins in his first two matches of the day Friday. His last two were tougher, but he pulled through in both, beating Madison’s Noah Ingram 1-0 in the semifinals, before the nail bitter against Gregory.
“It’s not like it’s been an unblemished season,” Owens said. “Resiliency, that’s what that is right there.”
Two other local wrestlers did wrapped up unbeaten seasons. Timberline junior Josh Mendoza capped off his 15-0 season with a 4-0 decision over Kuna’s Anderson White in the 113-pound final, while Capital senior Charley Hastriter won his second straight state title with a 9-2 decision against Highland’s Ian Allen in the 285-pound championship. Eagle sophomore Tanner Frothinger also earned his second state title at 120.