NAMPA — It wasn’t the first-place trophy the Nampa wrestling team had sought coming into the Ford Idaho Center, but the runner-up trophy still sent the message loud and clear: Nampa wrestling is back on the map.
The Bulldogs had a pair of young state champions Friday in the 4A State Wrestling Championships, as freshman Carson Exferd took the 106-pound title and sophomore Simon Alberto Luna won the title at 113.
But Nampa fell two points short of its first state title since 1993, finishing with 193 points as Jerome took the title with 195.
“Words can’t even say how proud I am of these guys,” Nampa coach Roy Perales said. “This season’s been difficult with COVID and not being in school. All those things, it’s been tough on us, so to get here from where we started, having to start a couple of weeks late, I’m so proud of these kids.”
Nampa was leading Jerome in the team race until the 195-pound finals when a pin by Joseph Stevenson clinched the title for the Tigers with no Bulldog wrestler left to compete.
“We’re starting to getting the community involved,” Exferd said about the rise of the Bulldogs. “The community is starting to look after us, everyone’s starting to realize Nampa wrestling is back. It’s been a while since it’s been like that, so it’s pretty nice to see that everybody is getting involved now.”
Exferd capped off an undefeated season, 36-0, by beating Shelly’s Carter Balmforth with a 13-4 major decision. He had pins in each of his first three matches of the day, bringing his total to 17 on the season.
It didn’t take long for Nampa to get its second state champion after Exferd’s win as Luna took the very next match, against Columbia’s Payton Hernandez, with a pin in 45 seconds.
“Our coaches have been amazing coaches, doing everything right,” Luna said about the Bulldogs’ success.
Nampa finished with 11 wrestlers placing in the top six, with Dedrick Navarro and Shale Webb each finishing runner-up at 98 and 160, respectively.
Elsewhere in the 4A meet, Bishop Kelly junior Christopher Martino won his third straight state title with a 8-6 overtime decision against Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman. Martino will attempt to go for his fourth title and join elite company next season.
“I start thinking about going for four today,” Martino said. “I got a year to be the best wrestler that I can. Next year I’ll be a senior, I’m a team captain this year, so it’s about elevating my team as I elevate myself.”
Emmett’s Layne Feasel Dalton won his second state title at 182, beating Lakeland’s John White with a 7-2 decision, while Columbia’s Nico Rodriguez also earned his second straight state title, beating Jerome’s Porter Wright with a 9-2 decision.
Middleton senior Dylan Summers ended the meet by winning his first state title, topping Lakeland’s Sam Feusier with a 3-1 overtime decision.