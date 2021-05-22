CALDWELL – Not even power outages can cut off the Timberlines Wolves’ juice.
Especially when there’s a 5A state title on the line.
And the Wolves did just that Saturday, powering themselves to an impressive 12-4 victory over Eagle to cap off an equally impressive 24-3 season with their school’s fifth 5A championship at Wolfe Field.
“Again, I’m just so proud of these guys,’’ Wolves third-year coach Casey Coberly said following the title contest, which featured a two-inning power outage early in the contest. “I just have to say they deserve all the credit. I’m just so proud of the way they approach each and every game.’’
Eagle head man Nick Stelzner, whose team fell victim to Timberline three times this season, tipped his Mustangs cap to the Wolves, whose three losses this season was by a total of three runs.
“It’s been tough against them. They play together. They have the belief,’’ said the Eagle first-year skipper, whose club finishes with a 21-7 mark and runner-up trophy. “They have the fight in them. You can see that.’’
Timberline junior Kailer Saunders echoed Stelzner’s sentiments.
“We believe in each other. We know what we have to do and we do that,’’ said Saunders, who picked up the win on the hill, going five and a third innings, giving up four runs, allowing six hits while striking out four. “We just love to play this game.’’
Saunders entered Saturday’s final with a 3-0 record, featuring a .079 ERA with 36 strikeouts making Coberly quite confident sending the righthander out for the final.
“Yes, I guess you could say he’s arguably our best pitcher, but I think we’ve got three or four aces,’’ Coberly said.
The Mustangs did get to Saunders for an earned run in the second inning on Jack Ingraham’s groundout to score Cannon Morgan, who led off the frame with a double prior to the power outage and subsequent Wolves power surge in the third inning.
Timberline sent 10 to the plate for the frame and finished it up with a 6-1 advantage with two-run singles from Dylan Pike and Junior Garcia being the big blows.
“You know we get down 1-0 early, but they handled it perfectly,’’ Coberly said. “They didn’t press. They didn’t do anything but continue to be themselves.’’
And the Wolves kept up their offensive pressure, plating single runs in the fourth and fifth before opening the flood gates with a four-run sixth. Leadoff Logan Miller capped off a 2 for 4 with three RBI night with a two-run single for the Wolves final tallies of the season.
Miller came on in the sixth to relieve Saunders, who had surrendered one run with runners at the corners. He only needed one pitch to induce a pretty 4-6-3 double play to squelch the threat.
“It feels good to continue that tradition and hopefully I can continue that winning tradition,’’ Coberly said. “But the credit goes to these guys. I’m just so proud of what they accomplished this season.’’
Ben Ford finished his senior season with a pair of hits for Eagles while Morgan and Ingraham both finished with two RBI.