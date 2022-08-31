Support Local Journalism


There's some good news and bad news for Treasure Valley high school volleyball teams.

More specifically Southern Idaho Conference teams. Two-time State 5A champ Skyview — heavily favored to pull off a threepeat this fall — is now in 4A. That collective sigh of relief is from the 5A SIC teams. The collective 'Darn, why us' reaction is from the 4A SIC teams.

