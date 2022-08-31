There's some good news and bad news for Treasure Valley high school volleyball teams.
More specifically Southern Idaho Conference teams. Two-time State 5A champ Skyview — heavily favored to pull off a threepeat this fall — is now in 4A. That collective sigh of relief is from the 5A SIC teams. The collective 'Darn, why us' reaction is from the 4A SIC teams.
We'll take a look at the area classifications. All the state tournaments will be held in the Idaho Falls area Oct. 28-29.
5A
Eagle, which took a distant third at state last year, is the favorite to win the SIC.
The Mustangs, quite honestly, would have been playing for second had Skyview not dropped a rank.
Still, Eagle welcomes back four starters — juniors Liv Manning (middle hitter), Delaney Bub (outside hitter) and Avery Hassman (libero) and senior Madi Hauskins (rightside).
Eagle coach Collin Hartman and his team aren't thinking about being the preseason favorite in the SIC.
"We don't think about polls," Hartman said. "We'll just focus on our gym and try to get better each day. We're confident and excited about what we're doing."
Hartman said the top half of the conference will be competitive. He sees Mountain View, Timberline, Rocky Mountain, Centennial and Owyhee as teams that will be in the postseason hunt.
"All of those schools have a chance to beat each other up in the regular season," Hartman said.
4A
Bishop Kelly and Columbia were going to be quite competitive. To the point of challenging for trophies at state.
With Skyview now in their ranks, the narrative has changed.
Skyview graduated four-year do-everything starter Eden Bower. But the cupboard is far from bare from a team that went 36-2 and captured its fourth state title in the last six years.
The Hawks return six starters — juniors Alex Acevedo (oh), Alex Bower (setter), Melissa Eyer (libero) and Josie Uhlenhoff (middle/opposite) and seniors Brinley Perrine (mh) and Kiana Blacker (defensive specialist/opposite).
Moving into the mix is freshman Bellamie Beus (oh) and senior Sydney Nay (opposite/oh).
Beus has been impressive.
"She's seasoned," Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said. "She has a really big arm, very athletic and jumps well."
Murphy said his team must develop its own identity. He says it's not the same team without Eden Bower.
"We do have a lot of returners, but we're feeling her loss and trying to adapt," Murphy said. "We have some great kids I won't lie. The team last year isn't going to help this year. We're starting from scratch."
3A
Parma and Fruitland battled last year all the way through state with Parma taking second and Fruitland fourth.
Graduation has hit Parma hard. Fruitland and Weiser are expected to fight for league and district titles.
Fruitland brings back four seniors who started - Ellie Baker, Ava Dressen, Lexi Barnes and Kennedy Phillips.
2A
The Western Idaho Conference is always competitive and this year should be no different.
Melba, Nampa Christian and Cole Valley were all state qualifiers last year with Melba finishing runner-up and Nampa Christian third.
Melba should be right back challenging state power West Side. The Mustangs return six, four of whom were starters. They are senior Keylee Wilson (mh/oh), the conference player of the year last fall; senior Kendall Clark (oh), who sat out last fall recovering from ACL and MCL surgery; junior Ella Stosich (libero); and senior Hallie Arnold (oh), an all-conference pick.
"We have a lot of firepower," said Melba coach Curtis Johnson, who is in his second year after coaching five seasons at Nampa Christian. "We have more but I'm not going to share it all now. It's a talented team on paper, but we've got to put it together. You won't find a better group of kids. They work hard."
Johnson expects challenges from Nampa Christian and Cole Valley.