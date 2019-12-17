The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners ahead of time, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Volleyball Athlete of the Year.
KATE HARDY, FRUITLAND
- 3A SRV Player of the Year for the third straight season.
- 389 kills.
- 298 digs.
- 87 blocks.
- 53 aces.
- Led Fruitland to a runner-up finish at state.
- Signed to Dixie State.
KAREN MURPHY, SKYVIEW
- 5A All-SIC first-team setter.
- 906 assists.
- 471 digs.
- 310 kills.
- 111 aces.
- 75 blocks.
- Led Skyview to a runner-up finish at state and to the title game for the fourth year in a row.
- Signed to Dartmouth College
MEGAN SCHULTE, TIMBERLINE
- 5A SIC Player of the Year.
- 480 kills.
- 206 digs.
- 49 blocks.
- 40 aces.
- .266 hitting percentage.
- 40% kill percentage.
- Led Timberline to state.