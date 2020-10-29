Two years ago, Audrah Radford made a goal of helping the Nampa volleyball team get to the state tournament.
But even as a freshman, the Bulldogs' outside hitter knew her team faced long odds. Nampa had just completed its second straight one-win season after moving down from the 5A classification to 4A.
Today, the junior will get to see her goal become a reality as she steps onto the court with her Bulldogs teammates to take on Burley in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Kimberly High.
“It felt like a really lofty goal, honestly,” said Radford. “It was something that I wanted to happen and wished could happen, but it's not necessarily something that I thought could happen. So it actually happening is really awesome and really cool.”
When Nampa (7-2) starts its match at 10:30 this morning, it will mark the first state tournament match for the Bulldogs since 2001. Not even the seniors on the team would have been alive to see Nampa play in its last tournament 19 years ago.
“We really wanted the district championship, because we want to bring home a banner for our school,” said senior Maddie Ehinger. “ But we're really excited to go to state. That was our goal this entire season."
The Bulldogs have made their run to the state tournament thanks in large part to the trio of Radford, Ehinger and junior Reagan Young. Ehinger is a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, Radford a three-year starter, with Young joining them last season after transferring in from Skyview.
It's been a simple formula for Nampa, but one that has been effective all year long. Young, the libero, takes the dig and passes it to the setter, Ehinger, who gets the ball to Radford, the Bulldogs' 6-foot-2 outside hitter.
Young is averaging 32.3 digs per game, Ehinger is averaging 29.1 assists and Radford is averaging 20.3 kills.
Bulldogs coach Gina Radford, who is Audrah's mother, went back to that winning formula in the district semifinals match against Bishop Kelly, which clinched the Bulldogs' state tournament berth. The Knights were up 2-1 in the match and leading in the fourth set 24-23 with the serve.
“All I said was 'Reagan, you get the pass, Maddie, you set Audrah, Audrah, you put it away,'” said Gina Radford. “And that's how it went. And then Maddie went back and aced two points.”
Nampa went on to win the fifth set 15-8 to clinch the berth.
Defensive setter Sara Dardon and middle blocker Mackenzie Karpowitz also have played big roles in helping change the culture of the program over the past two years, Gina Radford says.
Back when they were going 1-14, the coach says she tried not to focus too much on the record and more on changing the culture. With a lot of young players getting big roles at the time, she felt like the team could build into something special.
Nampa started proving her right in 2019. After adding Young into the fold, Nampa finished tied for second in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference. But after tiebreakers were worked out, the Bulldogs got seeded No. 4 in the district tournament.
They were unable to clinch a spot in the state tournament berth, but came back hungry to get the job done in 2020.
Many of the players spent the offseason playing with the Idaho Crush volleyball program, and while different players played for different teams within the club, it still helped bring the team together.
“The extra time we spent together outside of the season, we were able to connect and build that higher level of volleyball chemistry together,” said Audrah Radford.
And then COVID hit. After a big turnaround season in 2019, the Bulldogs began to worry that they wouldn't be able to take the next step in 2020. It wasn't until the Nampa School District approved its return to play plan in September that the season was able to get under way.
“The whole team was super worried that we weren't going to be able to play, and that really scared us,” said Ehinger. “A lot of us played club or at least got a lot of reps in the offseason. We were ready to come, we were like 'we want this.' So the fact that we even got to play — we're super grateful it happened.”
Now the Bulldogs will get their chance to play at a state tournament. It will be a much different feel from previous tournaments, as the Idaho High School Activities Association has limited fans in the gymnasium to just 25 per team.
The gym won't be packed with screaming fans like it has in years past, but for the Bulldogs none of that matters. They're just happy to get a chance to compete.
Not that they have any baseline for what a normal state tournament environment is, anyways.
“It's going to be a dogfight for sure, it's going to be a battle no matter who we play,” said Audrah Radford. “All the teams there are going to be good teams. So I think we're all excited to play some great competition and just really enjoy the moment and take it in with each other.
“We're all super excited to play that next level of volleyball and just play the best competition we can, do our best and see where we can get to this weekend.”