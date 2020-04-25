“Coach’s Corner” is a new series by the Idaho Press highlighting Treasure Valley high school coaches new and old alike.
BOISE — Katie Peck almost believed it.
That her dream of playing Division I volleyball was “not gonna happen” and it was all just a “fairy tale.”
If she had, Peck probably wouldn’t be where she’s at today.
She was hired Monday to be the new Capital High School volleyball coach. Peck replaces Ryan Hoffman, who stepped down last month to take the same job at Mountain View.
“That just speaks to who she is,” Hoffman said. “Anybody who wants to say, ‘It’s gonna be rough for her or hard for her,’ they just need to watch out because she’s up for the challenge. And you can’t tell her she can’t do anything.”
The former middle blocker had played with the likes of the Olympic beach volleyball twin team of McKenna Thibodeau and Madison Willis. She had also competed alongside arguably the greatest Boise State player of all-time in Sierra Nobley, a three-time All-American, all while in her hometown of Glendale, Arizona.
She was a two-year starter and the Most Valuable Player at Mountain Ridge with multiple college offers coming out of high school as well.
But there was only one place Peck wanted to go. It was the same place where her mom played tennis at — the University of Montana. And Peck expressed all of this to her club coach at the time.
It was in that moment where she heard those words “not gonna happen” and “fairy tale.”
“I started to own what he was telling me and then just gave up on it,” Peck said. “I lost my spark.”
Peck decided to just be a student that first year at Montana. She still went to games, played intramurals and even won a co-ed tournament.
However, it wasn’t the same.
But in the spring of 2016, the program got a coaching change. And after talking with her parents and an old coach from high school, Peck chose to give it one last go.
“I really had to look at myself in the mirror and ask, ‘Are you going to be someone that the first bump in the road is going to deter you from where you want to go?’” Peck said. “Sometimes you just have to take the long way around."
Shaking with nerves, Peck walked right into the new coach’s office and asked to try out. The Grizzlies were short on middle blockers — something she made sure to point out.
The coach agreed.
Peck went to every open gym workout, meeting and practice that spring with no guarantees.
It wasn’t until the end of the spring season that she found out her fate.
“I went in there and said, ‘Is there anything else that you need to see from me?’ He kind of looked at me weird and said, ‘No, you’re on. Get your stuff ready. We’re going to this tournament soon,’” Peck said. “In that moment, I was just beyond grateful for the opportunity to get to play again.”
She made an immediate impact too.
Peck recorded the team’s highest hitting percentage at the Iowa State Tournament just seven games into her sophomore season.
She went on to play for two years before hanging the sport up for good senior year in order to finish her student teaching. But unlike last time, Peck didn’t give it up completely.
Big Sky High School, where Peck was student teaching at, just so happened to have a need for a sophomore volleyball coach. She got the job, but ended up helping out on varsity too after its coach left in the middle of the season.
“I remember being on the sideline and that competitive drive returned to me again,” Peck said. “I told them my story and it was such a cool experience. From that first day on, right when I had my first practice, I knew this was what I’m supposed to be doing now.”
Peck moved to Boise with fiancé Makena Simis, who is the son of longtime Capital football coach Todd Simis, after graduation in 2018. And it was Todd Simis who told Hoffman to interview her for his opening. He gave Peck the sophomore coaching job by the end of it.
Her team went 13-7 and qualified for districts that first season. Peck then guided the junior varsity team to a 13-11-5 mark and a district tournament appearance this past season.
“She’s a player’s coach,” Hoffman said. “She relates to them. She earns their trust. They buy into everything that she says. She makes them work hard and holds them accountable for everything they do.
“She had so much passion and love for the sport that it brought a renewed energy to myself after coaching for 12 years. She was all in.”
Peck will now look to bring those wins over to a varsity program that hasn’t had many wins recently.
The Eagles just had their first winning season (16-12) in nine years last fall. They also haven’t made state since 2010. It’s the second-longest playoff drought in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference behind only Meridian (2000). Seven of the eight other teams have gone multiple times with Timberline and Rocky Mountain both qualifying eight times since Capital last went.
Peck, 24, will also be the youngest coach in the league this coming season.
But Peck isn’t just going to stop believing in herself now. She already did that once. And it almost cost her.
“You can’t let other people tell you what you are or what you’re capable of,” Peck said. “If I did, I wouldn’t have had that fire, that drive to prove someone wrong.”