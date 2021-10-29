The venue may have changed, but the results were the same for the Skyview High volleyball team Friday.
The defending State 5A champion Hawks opened with a pair of sweeps. Skyview handled Timberline 25-12, 25-6, 25-13 and dispatched Eagle 25-17, 25-22, 25-19 during first-round play at Coeur d'Alene High School.
Skyview (34-2) is two wins away from earning a second straight title. The Hawks will meet Madison in a winner's semifinal match Saturday.
Eagle won its opener, going five sets before knocking off Thunder Ridge 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10.
In a loser-out match, Timberline outlasted Thunder Ridge 31-29, 23-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-11.
Mountain View's stay at state was brief. Madison topped the Mavericks 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 before Lake City eliminated Mountai View 28-26, 17-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Eagle bounced back to stay alive, eliminating Lake City 27-25, 26-16, 25-23.
4A
In the state tournament at Post Falls High, Nampa and Columbia dropped opening matches before Columbia eliminated the Bulldogs 25-19, 25-14, 25-22.
Top-seeded Wood River downed Nampa 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Moscow beat Columbia in five sets 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 16-25, 15-10.
Nampa's Audrah Radford had 48 kills in the Bulldogs' two matches and Rykelle Sandidge had 47 assists.
3A
In the state tournament at Lake City High, Parma and Fruitland find themselves facing off today to avoid elimination.
In opening-round matches, Parma downed Kellogg 25-12, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21 and Fruitland handled Timberlake 25-14, 25-12, 25-20.
Sugar-Salem swept Parma 25-18, 25-8, 25-18 and Kimberly topped Fruitland 22-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19.
Then Fruitland and Parma won loser-out matches.
Fruitland swept Snake River 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 and Parma downed Weiser 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20.
2A
In the state tournament at Lakeland High, Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian got off to solid starts.
Cole Valley opened with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-16 win over Orofino while Nampa Christian swept Ririe 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.
Nampa Christian swept West Jefferson 25-22, 25-14, 25-19. The Trojans will meet West Side in a winner's semifinal Saturday.
Melba fell in its opener to West Jefferson, 14-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21.
The Mustangs stayed alive by knocking off Ririe 25-20, 25-19, 19-25, 16-25, 15-11.
1A DIVISION I
In the state tournament at Lewis-Clark State College, Liberty Charter and Greenleaf Friends had short stays.
Liberty Charter lost to Genesee 25-18, 25-18, 25-12 and Oakley 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 25-13.
Greenleaf Friends lost to Potlatch 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 and Murtaugh 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.
Hope Miller led Greenleaf Friends with 23 kills and 23 digs in two matches.