Skyview, Fruitland and Melba posted two victories apiece Friday to move within one win of playing for a state volleyball championship.
4A
Skyview, which cruised to the 5A state championship last fall before dropping down a classification this year, swept to victories over Blackfoot and Twin Falls at Thunder Ridge High School.
The Hawks won 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 in their opener against Blackfoot and blanked Twin Falls 25-20, 25-12, 25-21.
Skyview will meet Century in a winner’s semifinal today at 11 a.m.
Columbia fell to Moscow 25-20, 17-25, 31-29, 25-17 in an opening match, but stayed alive with wins over Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls. Columbia will meet Bonneville in a loser-out match at 9 a.m.
3A
Fruitland swept Buhl 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 to move on against Weiser, which opened with a three-set win over Bonners Ferry.
The Grizzlies had to go four sets before stopping Weiser 25-27, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23. Fruitland will meet Kimberly in the winner’s semifinal this morning at 11.
Weiser staved off elimination and will finish no worse than fourth by outlasting South Fremont in five sets.
2A
Melba cruised in its opening match, topping Declo 25-11, 25-11, 25-20.
But the Mustangs found themselves down 2-1 in sets against Malad. Melba rallied for a 25-22, 19-25, 26-28, 25-18, 15-13 to remain unbeaten.
Melba will take on Ririe in a winner’s semifinal this morning at 11.
Cole Valley saw its season end with losses to Ririe and St. Maries.
Nampa Christian opened with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win over St. Maries before Ririe bounced the Trojans into consolation play 25-14, 25-18, 25-23.
The Trojans were eliminated when West Side won in three sets 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.
5A
If a Southern Idaho Conference team is going to earn a trophy, it will have to battle through the consolation side of the bracket.
Eagle had to go to five sets in its opener against Thunder Ridge, winning 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-3.
But Eagle fell to top-seeded Madison 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.
Timberline lost to No. 3 seed Post Falls 25-22, 27-25, 31-29 in an opener. But the Wolves outlasted Owyhee in five sets 17-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11 and then eliminated Eagle 25-23, 25-15, 25-27, 25-20.
Timberline will meet Lake City in a loser-out match this morning at 9. The loser earns fourth and the winner remains alive for a top placing.
Owyhee fell to second-seeded Lake City 25-11, 25-26, 25-18 in an opener.