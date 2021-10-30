Dropping the first set in 60 matches was not going to be enough to derail the Skyview volleyball team.
Five sets later, the Hawks were raising a state championship trophy yet again at Coeur d'Alene High School.
The Hawks picked up a pair of wins Saturday against Madison, beating the Bobcats 25-15, 26-28, 25-17, 25-9 in the 5A state semifinals and then again 25-16, 25-15, 25-13 to claim their second straight title and fourth in six years.
Skyview won 4A titles in 2016 and ‘17.
“They’re all different, because you’ve got different kids and different teams,” Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said. “Last year with COVID had a different feel, this one did too. I think they’re all special in their own way. But it feels amazing, I’m so happy for our kids. I thought from the beginning to the end, we just had a great run.”
Skyview senior Eden Bower, who is orally committed to BYU, finished her Skyview career with 21 kills, nine digs three blocks in the championship match and during the four-game tournament with 80 kills, five aces, 45 digs and 19 blocks.
Alex Acevedo had 72 kills, 10 aces, 10 assists and 46 digs in the tournament, Alex Bower had 19 kills, five aces, 149 assists, 27 digs and three blocks, while Melissa Eyer had 50 digs.
Skyview (36-2) wrapped up a spectacular season, which saw the Hawks win their final 24 matches and take a 53-set winning streak into the state tournament. Skyview extended the set streak to 60 in the first set of the semifinal, but dropped the second set, their first against an Idaho opponent this season.
Madison jumped out to a 21-15 lead in the set, and Skyview was able to tie it at 23-23. But the Bulldogs pulled away, scoring the final two points to take the set 28-26.
“Madison was awesome, they made us earn everything,” said Murphy. “I know some of the scores might not look like it, but there were some battles. Madison, defensively, was as good as any team we played.”
But despite dropping the set the Hawks regrouped, taking the next two sets, then swept the Bobcats, who got to the title match by beating Eagle 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21.
Eagle took third place in the tournament.
3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Parma won two elimination games , but the Panthers were swept by Sugar-Salem — the team that beat them in Friday’s second round — in the state championship, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14.
Parma started Saturday by beating Fruitland 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, then beat Kimberly 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Sam Graham had 72 kills and 68 digs for Parma in the tournament, while Skylar Erickson had 57 kills, 12 blocks and 72 digs and Katie Compas finished with 198 assists, 41 kills, 9 aces and 64 blocks.
2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Melba was swept in the championship, falling to West Side 25-22, 25-16, 25-11.
Melba rallied to the championship after falling to West Jefferson in the first round. The Mustangs beat Declo 25-11, 25-17, 25-20 on Saturday before outlasting Nampa Christian 25-22, 25-16, 23-25, 13-25, 15-10.
Nampa Christian lost to West Side in the semifinals, 19-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 and took third place.