After three years, the Skyview volleyball team has reached the top of the 5A classification.
The Hawks beat Boise in five sets Saturday, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 20-25, 15-6 to win their first 5A state title.
Skyview joined the 5A classification in 2018 after winning 4A state titles in both 2016 and ‘17.
In each of their first two years, the Hawks came close to finishing best in 5A, but fell in the championship round both years.
In 2018 the Hawks forced an if-necessary match against Madison, but fell in two sets there. In 2019, Thunder Ridge beat Skyview 3-1 to claim the title.
“I won’t lie, it’s a little bit of a relief to be on the other side,” said Skyview coach Kevin Murphy. “It feels good.”
This time, though, Skyview came through, becoming the first 5A Southern Idaho Conference team to win a state title since Rocky Mountain in 2010.
Skyview took the first two sets of the championship match before the Brave bounced back forcing a fifth and decisive set for the title.
“It was two good teams, a game to 15, it was a coin flip,” Murphy said about the final set. “We just told our kids it’s anybody’s game, the slate’s clean. Anything that happened before is over, it doesn’t matter at all.”
The Hawks got to the state championship earlier in the day by beating Coeur d’Alene, 25-12, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16.
“It’s so great for these kids, to bring back what I’m pretty confident is the first 5A banner back to our high school,” said Murphy. “They were undefeated, which is pretty impressive. Even this weekend, I think we had the hardest path. Everyone we beat won a trophy. I really think we earned it.”
Eden Bower lead the Hawks with 25 kills and 17 digs in the state title game, while Leyah deSouza finished with 18 kills.
Alex Bower had 11 digs, Shannon Mowry had six blocks and Sydney Nay had seven kills and seven digs.
Boise beat Timberline in their semifinal match, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24.
In the third-place game, Coeur d’Alene beat Timberline 22-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
In the consolation championship game, Madison, which Skyview beat in the first round Friday, beat Eagle, 25-17 25-21, 25-17.
MIDDLETON FALLS IN 4A FINAL
The Middleton Vikings advanced to the 4A state championship game, but were unable to take home their first state title since 2005, as they were swept by Lakeland 25-18, 25-21, 25-23.
The Vikings opened the day with a five-set victory against defending state champion Bonneville, 25-21, 17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 16-14.
But it was the Hawks that walked away with their first-ever state title.
No statistics were reported for either game.
PARMA TAKES THIRD AT 3A
Parma took home third place at the 3A state tournament, beating Fruitland 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13.
Earlier in the day, Parma was swept by eventual state champion Sugar-Salem 25-21, 25-11, 25-21.
Grace Jackson had a combined 24 kills and 12 blocks in both matches, while Brooke Johnson finished with 19 kills, 14 blocks and 29 digs.
Katie Compas had 54 assists.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN THIRD AT 2A
Nampa Christian beat Melba 24-15, 18-25, 25-20, 30-28 in the third-place game at the 2A state tournament.
Melba and Nampa Christian both lost in the semifinals, with Melba losing to West Side, 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 and Nampa Christian falling to Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12.
No statistics from any of the three matches were reported.