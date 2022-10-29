Skyview claimed its third straight state title on Saturday, beating Columbia 25-17 21-25 25-17 25-11 in the 4A State Championship match at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
The Hawks won the 4A state title after moving down from the 5A classification, where they had won the last two state titles.
No statistics were available.
Skyview got to the championship match by sweeping Century earlier in the day. The Diamondbacks were then beat by Columbia in three sets after the Wildcats opened the day sweeping Bonneville.
2A
MELBA WINS FIRST STATE TITLE
A year after falling to West Side in the state championship match, Melba evened the score, beating the Pirates 25-23. 22-25. 25-17 25-19 in the 2A championship match to claim the Mustangs’ first-ever state title.
Ella Stosich led Melba with 25 digs, while Keylee Wilson had 24 kills and 14 digs, Kendall Clark finished with 13 kills and 13 digs and Ellie Johnson finished with 45 assists.
Melba got to the championship match earlier in the day by beating Ririe 3-2 in the semifinals.
5A
TIMBERLINE FINISHES SECOND
Timberline rallied after losing the first match of the weekend to reach the championship game before falling to Madison 3-0.
The Wolves beat Lake City and Post Falls each in five sets earlier in the day.
3A
FRUITLAND FALLS TWICE TO KIMBERLY Fruitland lost twice to Kimberly, falling in five sets in the semifinals, then getting swept after coming back to the title match.