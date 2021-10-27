The Skyview volleyball team is taking more than a winning streak to state.
Perhaps more impressive than the winning streak is Skyview has won 53 sets in a row. Equally mind boggling is the Hawks cruised through Southern Idaho Conference play at 11-0 (33 straight sets) and continued the surge through the district tournament (four wins, an additional 12 straight sets).
Skyview hasn't dropped a set to an Idaho team this season.
To say the defending 5A state champion Hawks are heavily favored to repeat when the state tournament takes place Friday and Saturday is arguably so apparent it doesn't need mentioning.
Skyview takes one of its best records in school history to state at 32-2. The Hawks finished 14-0 last year, and the lack of matches was due to COVID-19. They didn't play any matches outside of the Treasure Valley.
“From last year to now we've gotten so much better,” Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said. “We had to blend in some new kids at the start of the year and we've made great progress.”
Skyview won three out-of-state tournaments including beating the No. 1-ranked team in the nation at the time, Assumption from Louisville, Kentucky, in the championship match at the Durango Tournament in Las Vegas.
The state tournament begins a two-day run Friday at Coeur d'Alene High School. Top-seeded Skyview takes on No. 8-seeded Timberline (14-12) at 10 a.m. MDT.
In the opposite bracket is No. 2 Post Falls (22-4). Other SIC qualifiers are No. 4 Eagle (31-7) and No. 6 Mountain View (24-9).
Skyview has been led by a pair of dominating outside hitters — 6-foot-3 senior Eden Bower, who has given an oral commitment to BYU, and 6-2 sophomore Alex Acevedo, who moved in from Bend, Oregon, in late spring and has given an oral commitment to Oregon.
Bower, who will join a pair of sisters at BYU, is averaging a team-leading 7.2 kills per set. Acevedo is second on the team at 5.1.
“Our terminating efficiency is impressive,” Murphy said.
Putting the ball away when Skyview has had an opportunity was never a concern going into the season. What had Murphy most concerned was serve/receive — the transition from defense to offense.
Skyview's record in that regard speaks for itself.
“We're just balling out and having fun,” said Bower, a four-year starter. “We're not so much concerned about losing a set as we are focused on getting better. Our side out percentage is really good.”
Acevedo agreed. She said the Hawks are aware of their set streak.
“We don't talk about it. We just try to play to the best of our ability,” Acevedo said.
Both Bower and Acevedo play all six rotations. Both said the team spends a lot of practice time on serve receive.
“That's where we needed to improve at the start of the season,” Bower said. “I definitely wanted to get better at serve receive.”
Bower said Skyview is much better going to state this year than it was a year ago.
“We have a lot more strengths this year,” Bower said.
Murphy expects his team to continue to flourish at state. But that doesn't mean it will be a breeze.
“We're definitely not counting our chickens because we've had some success,” Murphy said. “There are teams at state we haven't seen before. We put together our schedule to challenge our team and get us ready for state. We know every game will be a new challenge.”