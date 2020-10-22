BOISE — The Skyview volleyball team is starting out the new decade the same way it spent most of the last one: Atop the Treasure Valley volleyball world.
The Hawks claimed their 10th straight district championship on Thursday with a 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21 win against Eagle in the 5A District III championship match.
Skyview won the first seven of those titles in the 4A classification before winning the last three in 5A.
“It’s so exciting to be able to be part of a great program and great coaches,” said junior Eden Bower. “It’s just so exciting to be able to get better.”
Bower finished with 23 kills and 11 digs to lead the Hawks (19-0), while her younger sister, freshman Alex Bower, led the team with 41 digs. Alex Bower had spent the past few years watching her older sisters — Eden as well as current BYU players Morgan and Whitney — building up Skyview’s district title streak.
On Thursday she got to add one of her own for the first time.
“I’m just making my older sisters proud, which is so cool,” said Alex Bower. “Having amazing role models for me to look at is amazing.”
For Skyview coach Kevin Murphy, having the streak reach double digits didn’t even register. He’s stopped keeping track of what the number is at.
“We’ve just had a lot of kids, who, for lack of a better term, have the volleyball bug,” said Murphy. “You have kids that have a passion for volleyball, they want to play all the time. They just love it. We’re just fortunate to have kids that are really committed to wanting to play.”
On Thursday that commitment showed as Skyview put up rallies in three of its four sets. After jumping ahead 15-3 in the first set, largely thanks to nine straight points on serves by Eden Bower, the Hawks were able to roll.
The next three did not come as easy.
The Hawks trailed Eagle 18-13 in the second set, but were able to tie it at 20-20 thanks to a kill by Eden Bower. A return error on Skyview’s next serve gave Skyview the lead, and the Hawks finished the set off on a kill by Leyah de Souza to take a 25-23 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
As impressive as the comeback in the second set was, the Hawks almost competed an even more impressive comeback in the third.
Eagle led by as much as 20-8 and had the Hawks set point at 24-14 before Skyview got off eight straight points to cut the lead to 24-22.
“We don’t want to leave this gym feeling like we didn’t get better,” said de Souza, who finished with 14 kills. “That was our mindset the whole time, to get better in every game. I think the last couple points, that push comes from us really wanting to give it our all. Especially for our team, not just for ourselves. That’s what really changed, we started playing as a team together.”
Eagle ended up getting the one point it needed to take the win in the set, but that rally put new life in the Hawks entering the fourth set.
“We almost had a chance to win that and I was like ‘that’s the mentality, that’s the grit, that’s believing and staying confident,’” said Murphy. “We talked a little bit about how not everything is going to go your way, you just got to stick with it.”
Despite the momentum, Skyview did fall down early in the fourth set. Skyview won the first point of the set before losing it on an out-of-rotation penalty, which Murphy, who has been coaching Skyview for 18 years, joked was “an inexperienced coach, right there.”
After the penalty, Eagle was able to take a 4-0 lead, but Skyview worked its way back into the set, taking a 10-9 lead on a block by Jessica Shepard. The two teams went back and fourth for much of the rest of the set before Shannon Mowry finished the game with a block to give the Hawks the title.
“We definitely have our ups and downs, but we are able to pull through all the time,” said de Souza. “That’s why we have a streak of winning (at district). It feels good as a team, knowing we’re undefeated, we’re feeling good and we hope for the best for the future.”
Skyview will compete in the state tournament next week at Skyline High in Idaho Falls. The Hawks will open against the runner-up from the 5A District V-VI tournament.