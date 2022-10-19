NAMPA — No matter what classification they are in, there’s little district teams have been able to do to stop the Skyview volleyball team.
It’s been a running theme for 12 years now.
In their first year back in the 4A classification — following four years at 5A — Skyview extended its district title streak to a dozen straight years on Wednesday with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-10 win against Columbia in the 4A District III title match.
“Our team chemistry is so awesome, I think it’s so rare to have it as good as we do,” said junior outside Alex Acevedo, who finished with 23 kills and 12 digs. “I think that really helps us on and off the court play together and play well.”
Skyview cliched a spot in the state tournament with the win, and will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s 4A state tournament at Skyline High in Idaho Falls. The Hawks will be looking for their third straight state title and their fifth in the last seven years. In addition to 5A state titles the last two years, Skyview also won state titles its last two seasons in 4A, 2016-17.
“We’re just lucky to have a lot of great kids here year in and year out,” Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said about the secret to the Hawks’ success. “I wish there was more to it, we just have really good kids, kids who really like volleyball, who put a lot of time into it in the offseason. They work and they do it, they put in what they need to to be successful.”
Columbia certainly put the pressure on Skyview in all three sets, but each time Skyview responded and rebounded to shake off the Wildcats.
“During those runs, we were able to communicate and get the points back, Acevedo said. “It was good communication and working together.”
After placing the first serve out of bounds, Columbia got three straight points off a couple Skyview mistakes and a corner kill to take a 3-1 lead. Acevedo stopped the early run with a kill and Skyview started taking control of the set with a 7-2 run to build a 14-8 lead on the Wildcats. An Acevedo kill clinched the set.
“I told the kids we kind of struggled out of the gate right there, and I said I was really proud of them to put that aside and regroup and get it going together,” Murphy said. “Columbia is a really, really good team and we were playing in their gym. There’s a lot of friends on both sides of the nets, it adds a little spice to that.”
Freshman Bellamie Beus had some key kills in the first set, with powerful spikes from the outside hitter position. She finished with 11 kills and 15 digs.
“It’s so fun because I love the girls so much,” Beus said about winning her first district title. “They’re the girls I would want to win with. It’s been a great season and it’s been so much fun.”
Columbia looked to challenge Skyview again early in the second set, with the two teams tied 7-7 at one point. But Skyview slowly started pulling away before a 7-1 run put them in control, 23-13. Even a mini rally by Columbia couldn’t slow the Wildcats as Acevedo once again clinched the set with a kill.
Acevedo opened the third set with back-to-back-to-back kills, as the Hawks opened with the first six points of the set.
Undeterred, Columbia once again fought its way back scoring, winning six of the next seven points to make it a one-point set, 7-6. After the two teams traded points Skyview won four straight, capped by a Beus kill to make it 11-7.
“It’s just staying positive with each other and bringing each other up,” Beus said about surviving the Wildcat runs. “Then it’s just executing.”
After a Columbia point, Skyview won the next four to extend its lead to 15-8. Skyview won the final eight points of the game to secure the sweep, with Acevedo clinching her third straight set with a kill.
Alex Bower led the Hawks with 41 assists, while Melissa Eyer had four aces to go with 14 digs.