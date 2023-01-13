Alex Acevedo (Volleyball)

Skyview volleyball standout Alex Acevedo poses for a studio photo in December 2021. 

 Jake King /Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Skyview junior outside hitter Alex Acevedo was named the Gatorade Idaho player of the year Friday.

Acevedo is the third Skyview player to earn the honor. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. She is now a finalist for the national award to be announced later this month.

Recommended for you

Load comments