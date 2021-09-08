Kevin Murphy's Skyview volleyball teams have done a lot of winning during his coaching career.
The Hawks are coming off a State 5A championship.
But you won't hear Murphy or his team talk about winning. There's something simply fundamental that occupies their minds.
“We talk about winning the first contact a lot in our gym,” Murphy said. “Serve receive is the bread and butter of the game. It gets overlooked. If we're not good at that it's a tough game.”
As Murphy says that, he also acknowledges that with the talent that returns, Skyview could be as good or better than last year.
“It's a little bit different than last year, but we could be better than last year,” Murphy said. “Offensively we've got some kids who can put the ball away. Our outsides (outside hitters) are as good as we've ever been.”
Senior outside hitter Eden Bower, the Southern Idaho Conference player of the year a season ago, along with sophomore Alex Acevedo will lead the Hawks' attack. Getting them the ball is sophomore setter Alex Bower, a returning first team all-conference selection.
Other returning starters are juniors Sydney Ney (rightside hitter) and Brinley Perrine (middle hitter) and sophomore Melissa Eyer (libero).
Graduation hit Boise hard. The Brave finished runner-up at state last year.
Eagle and Mountain View figure to battle Skyview. Mountain View returns first team pick Naya Ojukwu and Eagle brings back first team pick Tara Murphy.
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Middleton was hit by graduation after placing second at state.
Still, the Vikings are not only considered the conference favorite but could be the team to beat in the state.
Middleton returns three starters in seniors Casidy Fried (mh), Reese Whitworth (oh) and Jensyn Maughn (rightside/setter).
“We're old and young,” coach Taci Morris said. “We have seven seniors, three sophomores and a freshman. It's one of the oldest team's Middleton has ever had and one of the youngest teams Middleton has ever had.”
The Vikings will be tested much during conference play. Columbia beat Middleton in a jamboree and Nampa took the Vikings to five sets in a recent match.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” Morris sadi. “More potential than last year's team, but at the same time we lost some key pieces. We have some big shoes to fill. It'll just take a while to mesh.”
3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY
Teams throughout the state are likely playing for second.
Sugar-Salem, which has won two state titles in a row and four out of the last six, return five starters and nine seniors. They won the 30-team Peg Peterson Tournament in Pocatello last weekend.
There's hope, though, for SRV teams. Fruitland, for example, took a set from Sugar-Salem last weekend.
Fruitland returns six of eight starters. They are senior Chanlar O'Neil (s), a returning SRV co-player of the year, senior Myah Gibb (mh), a returning first team pick, juniors Ellie Baker (oh), Ava Dressen (oh), Lexi Barnes (s) and Kennedy Phillips (defensive specialist).
“I think it'll be a battle (in league),” coach Ren Sitz said. “We really want to finish where we should based on our abilities. We won't just be happy getting to state.”
Parma brings back the other co-player of the year, senior setter Katie Compas.
Compas has orally commited to Utah State Eastern, a two-year school in Price, Utah. It is currently ranked fourth in the NJCAA.
The Panthers bring back two other starters in Austyn Harris (rightside) and Sam Graham (mh).
Parma also features Skylar Erickson, a senior outside hitter who transferred from Vallivue. She was an SIC second team pick last year.
Coach Kamille Crawford figures her team is about two weeks behind. Compas missed the first two weeks of camp with a sprained ankle. Graham just sprained an ankle.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Crawford said. “I'm pleased with the girls considering we're two weeks behind.”
2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Nampa Christian and Melba will challenge each other for the league title.
The Trojans return first team all-conference pick Alexandria Tinsley, a senior, and junior Grace Reeve.
The Mustangs return first team selection Keylee Wilson, a junior, and junior Kendall Clark.