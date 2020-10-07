Even if the start of the high school volleyball season hadn’t been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Timberline coach Carol Klein says it would have been difficult for Megan Schulte to put up similar numbers to what she had last year.
That’s not a knock on the reigning 5A Southern Idaho Conference Volleyball Player of the Year. Quite the opposite, in fact. This season, Klein says the Wolves have more talent around their senior outside hitter that she can share some of glory with.
“I think that we’re a little bit more rounded this year, so she isn’t going to have to carry quite the load that she’s had to carry, last year especially,” Klein said. “So her numbers might not look as good, but her game is better.”
A year after picking up 480 kills and 206 digs, Schulte is more than happy to let others on the Wolves get their due. With seniors like Morgan Lamb — who like Schulte is a four-year starter — and Chayla Slavin back, along with a couple of younger players in the rotation, Schulte feels like a lot of the pressure is off her this season.
“Last year there were a lot of times I felt like I needed to perform at a certain level, and if I wasn’t at the highest level possible, I was letting my team down,” Schulte said. “Both (last year and this year) the teams were great, but this year everybody’s willing to take a part of the load. Nobody looks at me as the star player, but everyone looks at me as a teammate.”
With a week left in the regular season, Schulte hopes that a strong supporting cast can help lead the Wolves to a big run in the tournament. Timberline (4-2, 4-2 5A SIC East) will look to gear up for the 5A District III Tournament today with a home game against unbeaten Skyview. The Hawks beat the Wolves in four sets on their home court on Sept. 22.
A win would not only avenge that earlier loss, but give Timberline a boost as it hits the end of the regular season. Timberline wraps up the regular season next Thursday at Capital.
During Schulte’s freshman season, the Wolves captured the district title, but have failed to reach the championship match the last two seasons. Timberline finished fourth at the 5A state tournament her freshman and sophomore seasons, but last year the Wolves didn’t make it out of the first day of the tournament.
She’s hoping for much better results her senior year.
“We’re definitely looking for a state title,” she said. “Every practice, everyone is super competitive, willing to hold each other accountable. But of course we got to knock off the (regular) season and get a good start going into the district tournament, hopefully get a win out of that and take it to state.”
Klein said that Schulte has a special mix of leadership and willingness to grow that has helped put the Wolves in a good position towards the end of the season.
“There isn’t a day in practice where she won’t approach one of our coaches and say ‘hey what do I need to do to be more effective,’” Klein said. “She is always looking for ways to improve her game. The other girls look up to her. Especially our younger kids, they just think that she walks on water. And she’s a very kind, yet demanding teammate. She really keeps everyone accountable for what we’re doing.”
Schulte is committed to joining the Lehigh volleyball team next season. Although she suspects the Mountain Hawk coaches might have seen her at tournament in Kansas City with the Idaho Crush club team, she isn’t exactly sure how she first got onto the radar of the Patriot League school located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
But once Lehigh coach Alexa Keckler reached out and asked her for film, she began to study up on the school. The thing that drew her in, Schulte said, was the academics. Lehigh was ranked No. 49 of the top National Universities in the country in 2021, according to U.S. News.
Her other top choices were Rice and Dartmouth, which are both also Top 50 schools.
“I think that’s what it really came down to,” Schulte said. “Volleyball has always been a passion of mine, but volleyball isn’t forever. I’m just hoping I get to pursue what I love at a great school and get some opportunities out of it.”
First, she’d take a state title.