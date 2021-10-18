featured top story PREP ROUNDUP PREP ROUNDUP: Vallivue opens district play with win By IDAHO PRESS STAFF sports@idahopress.com Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brooke Garman had 24 kills to go with 17 digs as the Vallivue volleyball team opened the 4A District III tournament with a 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 win against Emmett on Monday.The Falcons (8-12) will face top-seeded Columbia in the semifinals today with the winner clinching a trip to next week’s 4A State Tournament.Emily Garcia had 26 digs for Vallivue, while Faith Saindon had 40 assists.NAMPA 3, BISHOP KELLY 0: Audrah Radford had 22 kills as Nampa won its district opener 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.Rykelle Sandidge had 25 assists for the Bulldogs (11-9), while Reagan Young finished with 10 digs. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! TIMBERLINE 3, CENTENNIAL 2: Eliana Tia and London Ipsen both had 19 kills with Ipsen adding 25 digs, but Centennial fell 25-20, 17-25, 29-27, 19-25, 16-14 in the 5A District III Tournament.Julia Velasquez had 26 digs for the Patriots (11-12).No statistics for Timberline (13-10) were reported.EAGLE 3, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: Delaney Bub had 15 kills and Tara Murphy finished with 10 kills and eight digs as the Mustangs won in 5A District III play.Madi Hauskins had nine kills and 10 digs for Eagle (27-5), while Gabbi Roberts had 21 assists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kill Dig Sport Vallivue Volleyball Team Assist District Digs Nampa Recommended for you Load comments