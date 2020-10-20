The Nampa volleyball team is headed to the state tournament for the first time in 19 years.
The Bulldogs beat Bishop Kelly 23-25, 25-22, 23-25 26-24, 15-8 on Tuesday in the 4A District III semifinal to punch their ticket to next week’s 4A State Tournament at Kimberly High.
Before Nampa travels to its first state tournament since 2001, it will face Middleton in the district championship game on Thursday at Middleton High.
Audrah Radford had 32 kills to go with 19 digs for the Bulldogs, while Reagan Young led Nampa 31 digs. Maddie Ehinger had 43 assists and 15 digs, while Mackenzie Karpowitz added 10 kills and six blocks.
MIDDLETON 3, RIDGEVUE 0: Middleton punched its ticket to the 4A State Tournament with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 win in the 4A District III semifinals.
Whitney Stettler had 11 kills for Ridgevue, while Krisie Angell had 20 digs.
No Middleton statistics were reported.
TIMBERLINE 3, CAPITAL 0: Timberline survived an elimination game in the 5A District III Tournament and will face Boise today in a winner-to-state game.
No statistics were provided.
MELBA 3, NEW PLYMOUTH 1: Melba punched its ticket to the 2A State Tournament with a 25-14, 27-25, 23-25, 25-17 victory.
Keylee Wilson had 15 kills for the Mustangs, while Kendall Clark and Kate Clark both had 14. Maddi Bunnell finished with 35 digs and Kayla McCoy had 48 assists.