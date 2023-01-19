Subscribe
Alex Acevedo, Skyview
• 4A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
• Recorded 339 kills, 151 digs and 33 blocks.
• Finished season with a .400 hit percentage.
• Led Skyview to 4A State Championship.
• Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year.
• Plans to graduate early and compete at the University of Oregon in the fall.
Delaney Bub, Eagle
• First-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference selection.
• Had 302 kills, 148 digs and 38 assists.
• Led Eagle to 5A State Tournament appearance.
Keylee Wilson, Melba
• Named 2A Western Idaho Conference Player of the Year for a second straight season.
• Recorded 403 kills, 278 digs, 84 aces and 34 blocks.
• Finished season with .365 hitting percentage.
• Led Melba to 2A state championship.
• Signed to play at the College of Idaho next season.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.