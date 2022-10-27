EAGLE — Madi Hauskins showed up to Eagle’s volleyball practice on Wednesday dressed as coach Collin Hartman.
Every year at the final practice before leaving for the 5A State Tournament, the Mustangs hold a costume contest. This year the senior right side hitter donned an Eagle hoodie and baseball cap, calling the costume ‘Practice Collin.’
The fact that she was able to so comfortably mimic her coach speaks volumes for Hauskins, considering she joined the program less than two years ago. But in those two short years she’s found a home on the volleyball court that she wouldn’t trade for the world.
“I think Collin’s a great coach to joke around with and he’s probably the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Hauskins. “It’s just a good culture and we have fun, but after this, we get down to business.”
Eagle (31-6) will open the state tournament today as the No. 5 seed at Skyline High in Idaho Falls. The Mustangs will face No. 4 Thunder Ridge in the first round of the double-elimination tournament at 9 a.m.
For Hauskins, this weekend will mark the end of her competitive volleyball career. After dealing with a continuing worsening shoulder injury the last few years, she has decided she will not play volleyball in college. That would likely require surgery, and she wants to avoid that.
Instead, she will be going to Idaho State to pursue a dental hygiene career.
“I’ve been playing for 13 years, I’ve had a volleyball in my hand since I was five,” she said. “I’ve been playing competitively since I was eight or nine. So, it’s a big deal to me and there isn’t another team I would want to go into this with. I don’t know if it’s quite hit me yet that this is it for me. I think it will on the court and I’m ready for that. I’m ready to move on with the next stage of my life, but I would not have my last hurrah with any other team. This is the team I would want to do it with.”
Even as the injury has worsened throughout the season and limited her playing time, Hauskins has still put up big numbers. She’s currently third on the team with 214 kills and second with 165 digs.
On top of that, she’s become a leader on the team in her short time in Eagle, being voted as a team captain this season.
“She is the No. 1 person that I go to when I’m struggling,” said junior outside hitter Delaney Bub, a first-team All-Southern Idaho Conference selection last year. “She’s super good at uplifting her teammates and knowing how each individual teammate works. Everybody’s different and everybody reacts to things differently and she knows every single one of us.”
Hauskins came to Eagle prior to the 2021 season after her family moved from Clackamas, Oregon. By that point, she had already begun to notice problems with her right shoulder. She said that overworking her arm had begun to do damage to her rotator cuff and was starting to affect her form during her sophomore year at Clackamas High.
Still, she pushed through her junior season, earning an SIC all-conference honorable mention. Hartman said he can’t even pinpoint the exact time that he became aware that Hauskins had been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury.
“She’s a mentally tough kid,” Hartman said. “She’s resilient, determined and a strong kid. I think she’s able to buy in to checking in for her teammates and it just speaks to her character. The way that she shows up every day is pretty cool and it’s special to see with her battling through injury.”
During this past offseason, the pain really started to ramp up. During the Nike Tourney of Champions in Phoenix, the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1, it finally hit a point where Hartman decided to sit her.
Going into the tournament, the Mustangs were already missing a few players to injuries, so Hauskins didn’t necessarily get the rest she normally would.
Knowing the end goal was the district and state tournaments, Hartman sat her by the end of the tournament, in which the Mustangs played seven best-of-three matches in two days. She sat a couple of conference matches after that and even when she did play, it wasn’t for full rotations.
The Mustangs tried to avoid having her serve and tried to keep her in positions where she wouldn’t have to make a lot of plays on the ball. Still, Hartman did everything he could to get her on the court in other situations.
“She’s just such a presence that even when she’s on the court, not getting the ball a ton, I think our team is different out there,” Hartman said.
Hauskins has also spent a lot of time this season with physical trainers working to rehab her shoulder.
She was able to return for last week’s District III tournament and helped Eagle storm through four matches to claim its first district title since 2009. In those matches, the Mustangs dropped only one set.
“It was surreal, and I think I didn’t process it until the next day,” Hauskins said about winning the title. “I woke up and was like ‘we just won a district title after 13 years of a drought.' It was super important to me to be able to lead my team to do that.”
That 2009 season was also Eagle’s last state championship year, capping off a four-straight run for the Mustangs. As Eagle attempts to break a 13-year drought for the second year in a row, Hauskins is ready to give it her all. She long ago decided this would be the end of her volleyball career, and it’s a decision she’s long been OK with.
“I’ve learned what I needed to learn from the sport,” Hauskins said. “I’ve always said I don’t play the sport just because it’s fun — I mean, I do — but also play the sport because of what it has to offer me in life. It’s taught me a lot of perseverance skills, working hard, getting things done and leading. I think I owe that all to volleyball. I’m just ready to retire, I think I’ve gotten what I need to get out of it.”