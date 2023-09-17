The Eagle volleyball squad has been a consistent presence at the state tournament in recent years. They’ve reached the tournament five of the last six years, losing in the play-in match the one year they didn’t make it.
But the Mustangs haven’t quite challenged for the 5A crown.
In their last five tournament appearances, they reached the semifinal round three times but failed to advance any further. Their best finish came in 2021, when they took third place, going 3-2 over the course of the tournament. One of those semifinal appearances came last year, but they lost to eventual champions Madison 3-0.
Eagle has a strong history in volleyball, specifically in the 2000s. It won the 5A championship in 2002 and then four consecutive titles from 2006-2009.
They’ve been close in recent years, but have been unable to get over the hump.
“Our theme for the year is 1% better,” Eagle head coach Collin Hartman said, who is entering his seventh year with the team. “We’ve been having a theme around practice that we feel we have a target on our back. We won districts last year. We feel like the team to beat, but we want to stay diligent and focused.”
There’s reason to believe this year’s group can break through to the top, led by two-time first-team All-Southern Idaho Conference selection Delaney Bub. The senior outside hitter registered a team-high 302 kills last year and leads again this year with 74 through their first six games, all wins.
“We have a good mix of returning varsity players and returners,” Hartman said. “A really skilled and gifted senior class. We do play a lot of seniors here with a lot of varsity experience and leadership. This is one of the most unselfish groups I’ve coached. In years past, we’ve talked about we before me. Putting the team’s needs before my own. This group has embodied that.”
Other key contributors returning are junior outside hitter Maija Howse, senior outside hitter Keira Adrian and senior middle hitter Liv Manning. Senior Avery Hassman has taken over as the libero. It’s a team loaded with experience and high expectations all around.
When asked if a state championship is the goal of this group, Bub’s answer was simple.
“Absolutely.”
It’s been a relatively smooth ride so far, with only one of their first six games going to five sets. But the Mustangs know they can’t be complacent and have to continue to work each day, no matter how much they win by.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a10204e5-7fff-21b0-abee-5490051bd8c2”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a10204e5-7fff-21b0-abee-5490051bd8c2”}“One of the main focuses for us is that state championship,” Bub said. “We know we’re a team that has the potential to get there, but we also know that we have to put in the work to get there. It’s what every single day when we come to practice, we have to show up ready to work and fight for that state championship because championships are made in practice.”{/span}{/span}
Their toughest match came against Timberline, with Eagle winning 3-2 after falling behind 2-0. The Mustangs won the final set 15-13. They seem to have picked up right where they left off last year, when they posted a 32-8 record. Timberline, along with Rocky Mountain, Owyhee and Madison, are just a few teams expecting to compete at the top of 5A. Eagle has also faced Rocky Mountain and Owyhee, defeating both 3-1.
But once the postseason arrives, the Mustangs know it’s anyone’s game.
“Nobody cares once you get to districts how you played throughout the season,” Hartman said. “Everyone starts 0-0. Once you finish with districts then you qualify for the state tournament and nobody cares how you did at districts ... we want to be present and stay in the moment.”
Behind Bub in kills this season is Adrian with 51, Manning with 49 and Howse at 45. Junior middle hitter Masina Wooley has 16 aces and Howse has 12.
It’s not just about execution on the court, but having the right mindset to succeed when the pressure mounts.
“Being passionate, having the culture, having good chemistry, being with each other and for each other,” Hartman said about how they can take the next step. “There’s a lot of really skilled volleyball teams in the state, but to win at the end you not only have to be skilled but you really have to work together.”