Eden Bower of Skyview High School has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Volleyball Player of the Year.
Bower is the second Gatorade Idaho Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Skyview High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Bower as Idaho’s best high school volleyball player.
The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter led the Hawks to a 36-2 record and the 5A state championship this past season. Bower amassed 632 kills and 307 digs to go with 58 blocks and 40 service aces. A First Team Under Armour All-American, she was selected as the 5A player of the year and the Southern Idaho Conference player of the year.
She has signed to continue her career at BYU where she will join two older sisters.
Bower has volunteered locally on behalf of food donation drives and her school’s Sources of Strength program, a comprehensive wellness initiative focusing on suicide prevention, substance abuse, violence prevention, resiliency and relationships.
“Eden Bower is a game-changer for any team she plays for,” said Centennial coach Heather Ward. “She’s explosive and plays big, but her volleyball awareness makes her even better and bigger on the court. She’s a dynamic player in both the front row and the back row.”
Bower has maintained a 3.73 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Brigham Young University this fall.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Bower joins Skyview graduate Dani Nay (2017-18 and 2016-17) as a Gatorade winner.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!