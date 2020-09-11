CALDWELL — Layne Coffin’s mask couldn’t disguise his enthusiasm.
Nothing could hide the Vallivue coach’s pleasure after the Falcons’ 41-14 4A Southern Idaho Conference victory over rival Ridgevue on Friday.
“I can’t help it. I just love these guys,’’ the Falcons’ coach said after seeing his 2020 squad move to 3-0 on the young season. “Honestly, I love their effort every day; they give ya what they got all the time.’’
Warhawks’ coach Tom DeWitz was impressed with the Falcons after his team slipped to 1-1.
“Hey, Vallivue is a good football team,’’ the Warhawks coach said. “You have to give it to them. They are physical and they execute as a team.’’
The Falcons executed from the opening kickoff Friday with junior quarterback Casey Cope coming out hot, while his defensive mates all but shut down Ridgevue’s offensive attack.
“Yes, our defense plays with a lot of fire. They came out getting after people tonight,’’ said Coffin, whose defense checked the Warhawks to just 49 yards of total offense in the first half for a 27-0 lead at the Homecoming halftime break. “I’m very proud of Coach (Cody) Heller and his guys tonight. They came to play.’’
“We’re young up front and we had some problems,’’ DeWitz said, referring to quarterback Cole McDonald being hounded throughout the game. “We didn’t execute very well up front, but we’ll get better as the season goes on.’’
Meanwhile, the offense clicked throughout, scoring on each of its first four drives of the first half behind Cope.
While the Falcons faithful may have been concerned with the graduation of Lan Larison, Cope was biding his time while playing wideout on last year’s playoff team. Coffin is and has been confident his southpaw could handle stepping in to direct the Vallivue attack.
“He’s a pretty special athlete, a great kid,’’ Coffin said of Cope, who hit on his first six throws before finishing 12 of 19 for 223 yards, 159 of those yards prior to intermission. “I tell you, his strength is he can really throw the ball. He throws the ball very well.’’
Cope, who also rushed for 113 of his 122 yards before half, directed a 12-play drive to open the game, capped by a five-yard scoring hookup with Braydon Ary before coming back to hook up on an 88-yard scoring hookup with Camryn Dean on the first play of the second possession and the Falcons were off and running.
“He knows what he’s doing. He’s a smart kid,’’ Coffin said of Cope, who added a 58-yard scoring romp late in the half. “He’s like all these guys, they just like to play football.’’
McDonald, who was sacked five times against the Vallivue defense, did hit on 9 of 20 tosses for 100 yards, including touchdowns tosses of 17 and 22 yards to Kolton McKie.
“Yeah, there’s a rivalry between us, but I don’t think it matters who we play with this bunch,’’ said Coffin, whose program has not lost to Ridgevue since its inception in 2016. “They just like to compete.
“They play together, and the funny thing is they like each other. The culture of this team is, well, they’re just doing that football thing.’’
The Falcons look to keep things rolling Friday when they host Middleton while Ridgevue looks to rebound at Emmett.