The Vallivue football team fell behind early, but the Falcons fought back to knock off the visiting Twin Falls Bruins 21-20 in a nonleague season-opening game.
Santiago Diaz pulled Vallivue even in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Diaz did it again in the third quarter, scoring from 3 yards out to knot the score at 14-14.
Vallivue took the lead for good at 21-14 when Lincoln Marler hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from Casey Coper with 8:44 remaining in the game.
Cope led the Falcons with 122 yards rushing on 19 carries. He also passed for 65 yards.
Diaz had 106 yards on 18 attempts to go with his two touchdowns. Marler finished with four receptions for 52 yards.
WEISER 41, BUHL 7: The Wolverines rolled to a 20-0 lead by halftime and had no problem turning back the visiting Indians in the nonleague season-opening game.
Wolverines quarterback Brett Spend passes for three touchdowns and rushed for another. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 126 yards including TD passes of 12, 12 and 28 yards. He also rushed for 48 yards.
Spencer also had an interception.
NEW PLYMOUTH 14, PARMA 8: The Pilgrims held off the Panthers in a nonleague season opener.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 63, WENDELL 0: Nampa Christian cruised past Wendell in a nonleague season opener.
Nampa Christian led 44-0 at halftime.
Quarterback Landon Cheney led Nampa Christian, throwing for four touchdowns. He completed 15 of 17 passes for 300 yards. Chney also had two rushes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Ryan Schober picked up 92 yards on five attempts and a touchdown. Dane Bradshaw had 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
MARSING 39, VALLEY 14: A touchdown midway in the second quarter put the Huskies ahead to stay in the nonleague season-opening win over the visiting Vikings.
Kolton Scott scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to pull Marsing even at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
A Cody Floyd interception return gave Marsing a 20-7 lead going into halftime.
Marsing finished with four interceptions. Floyd also had a fumble recovery.
HORSESHOE BEND 22, WILDER 6: The visiting Mustangs got past the Wildcats in a nonleague season opener.
RIMROCK 56, GREENLEAF FRIENDS 0: The visiting Raiders had no difficulty in the nonleague season opener.
Greenleaf Friends instated its program this year after it disbanded in 2015.