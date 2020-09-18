CALDWELL — Vallivue coach Lane Coffin could only exhale, smile and tip his cap to Middleton’s Bill Brock.
“Hey, he plays to win. I’d have done the same thing,’’ Coffin said after Brock’s decision to go for two points and the win over settling for a tie, enabling the fourth-ranked Falcons to hold on for a 20-19 4A Southern Idaho Conference thriller over Brock’s second-ranked Vikings.
“I respect him a lot. I’m just happy the way things worked out tonight,’’ Coffin added.
Brock’s decision was a quick one after Middleton quarterback Ky McClure stunned Vallivue with a 56-yard scoring strike to Cash Cowdery with 48 seconds left to pull within one. Opting not to kick, Brock went for the two-pointer and the win.
“Nope, we were going for it. We practice it a lot, just didn’t go our way tonight,’’ the Vikings coach said after slipping to 2-1 on the year after McClure’s pass attempt sailed through the back of the end zone. “No, no doubt. I’d do it again.’’
It appeared the Falcons were going to cruise to 4-0 on the year after Casey Cope hooked up with Gage Bayne on a 14-yard scoring strike with 10:22 left for a 20-7 advantage, especially with Vallivue’s defense holding Middleton’s offense in check through three quarters.
Vallivue had held the Vikings to just 95 yards of total offense in the first half, but finally got some offensive momentum going late, thanks in part to a pair of Falcons’ turnovers.
Middleton’s first takeaway came on Thompson Goodfellow’s interception off a tipped pass at midfield. McClure drove the Vikes as close as the Vallivue 3-yard line, but that’s where it ended. Not even a Vallivue pass interference call on third down would help as a fourth-and-goal from the 2 went incomplete.
But Vallivue’s celebration was short as the offense fumbled on its first play from inside the 10 and McClure made sure this time with a 5-yard score to Mason Nichols to pull to within 20-13 after the PAT failed.
“Things were just kind of uneven for us tonight, I don’t know, I’ll take responsibility for that,’’ said Brock, whose team finished with negative numbers rushing the ball and 202 yards passing behind McClure and Ray Aguliar-Gallup, who hooked up with Tyler Medaris for a 5-yard touchdown in the first half.
Middleton’s 56-yard touchdown was thanks in part to Coffin’s decision to go for a fourth-and-five call with 1:03 remaining. But Cope couldn’t hook up on a fly route with Lincoln Marler (7 catches, 91 yards) setting up the last-minute theatrics.
“We had Lincoln one-on-one with them with nine in the box. It didn’t work out. I was wrong,’’ Coffin confessed. “You know, I call things a lot different because of those kids.’’
The Falcons coach was referring to his stingy defense.
“They just play so hard. They were so worn out but hung in there,’’ said Coffin, whose offense finished with 159 yards passing and 133 on the ground. “It’s crazy. They practice harder than any team I’ve had in a long time and they love it. I just can’t say enough about them.’’