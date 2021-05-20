Several Treasure Valley athletes figure to be crowned as state champions as the state track and field meets return after last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in a normal year many of those athletes were defending champions, this year just five local athletes enter their meets looking to defend titles from 2019.
The first title defense came Thursday evening as Meridian’s Eli Lawrence looked to defend his triple jump state title at the 5A meet.
The 5A and 4A classifications moved their triple jump and long jump competitions to Rocky Mountain High after the pits at Eagle High were deemed to be too short. The rest of the competition begins today at Eagle High.
Borah senior Nathan Green will look to conclude his decorated high school career by defending two state titles in 5A, one in the 1,600 meters and the other in 3,200 meters. The 3,200 will take place today, with the 1,600 taking place Saturday.
Green, who has a combined six state titles in track and field and cross country entering this weekend, will also be running the anchor leg on a couple of relay teams from Borah, including the 4x800 team, which won the District III meet and is seeded second in the state. The 4x800 race is today. He’ll also be running with Borah’s 4x400 relay team, which runs Saturday.
In 4A, Emmett’s Landon Helms will look to defend both his 110 hurdles and pole vault state titles. He’ll be the top seed in both events, as well as the top seed in the 300 hurdles, which Helms finished third in in 2019.
At the 3A state boys meet, taking place at Middleton High, senior Thomas Symms of Homedale will be looking to defend his discus state title. He will also compete in the shot put, where he finished eighth at state in 2019. Also, Liberty Charter's Brenna Bagley will look to defend her 1A Girls 400 title. However, Bagley finished second at district, behind Tri-Valley senior Lauryn Mitchell.
In the team race, the Boise girls team will be aiming for its first 5A state title since 2015. The Brave won seven events at the district meet, with freshman Samantha Smith winning the 1,600 and 3,200 races and senior Kayden Hulquist winning both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Boise also won district titles in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, while Logan Smith won the 800.
Capital’s Megan Rose also won district titles in the 100 and 200.
In 5A boys, Boise’s Anders Covey won district titles in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Rocky Mountain’s Jarell Lucas also won two district titles in the discus and shot put. Rocky Mountain’s boys team, which has won eight of the last nine state titles, won the district title.
In 4A, both Bishop Kelly’s boys and girls teams won district titles. The Knights girls team will be looking for their sixth straight state title, while the boys team saw a three-year title streak end in 2019.
On the girls side, Paige Tekippe won three district titles for the Knights, winning in the 100, 200 and long jump. One the boys side, both James Onanubosi and Cole Miller won two titles, with Onanubosi winning 100 and 200 and Miller winning the high jump and long jump titles.
Caldwell’s Cruz Flores and Nampa’s Cassandra Vasquez won a pair of district titles on the boys and girls side, respectively, with both winning their 1,600 and 3,200 races. Emmett’s Tatum Richards also won two girls district titles, taking the 100 hurdles and the pole vault.
In 3A boys, Parma’s Vince Avila won district titles in 100 and 200, Homedale’s Christopher Aguilera won 800 and 1,600 titles, while Payette’s Cace Lewis won three district titles in high jump, long jump and triple jump. Both Avila and Aguilera were members of district champion relay teams, as well.
In 3A girls, Fruitland’s Emma Hillam also won three district titles, taking 800, 1,600 and 3,200 races. Parma’s Katie Compas took 300 hurdles and high jump titles, and was a member of Parma’s 4x200 district champion relay team. Payette’s Sydney Denison won long jump and triple jump district titles.
In 2A, Melba took both boys and girls team titles, with Melba’s girls having won the last two state titles. Kendall Clark won district titles for Melba’s girls team in 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump and was a member of the Mustangs’ 4x200 district champion relay team. Meya Young won district titles in 100 and long jump, and was a member of the 4x200 relay team and 4x100 relay team, which also won a district title. Rozzlyn Cazier won 1,600 and 3,200 titles for the Mustangs.
For Melba’s boys Cameron Woods won high jump and triple jump titles, while being a member of the 4x100 relay team which won.
Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander won 800-meter, 1,600 and 3,200 boys district titles, while Marsing’s Jacob Ankeny won 100 and 200 titles.
Nampa Christian’s Paiton Mills won girls 200 and 400 district titles.
In 1A boys, Liberty Charter’s McKinnon Dodge won 200 and 400 titles and won a district title with the 4x400 relay team. Victory Charter’s Ian Stockett won 800 and 3,200 titles.