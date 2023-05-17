MOUNTAIN VIEW — Rocky Mountain's Tyler Sainsbury has taken this track and field season by storm with an astonishing mile time that is being recognized across the entire nation.
About a month ago, the team traveled up to Pasco, Washington for an invitational that would allow Sainsbury to showcase his abilities. With the location of the track meet being at a nice sea level, it would allow Sainsbury to crank out a time of 4 minutes, 4.91 seconds time in the 1,600-meter event, which at the time gave him the fastest time in the country this high school season. As of Wednesday afternoon, it still ranks as the seventh-fastest.
Being four seconds away from breaking that four-minute mile time has been a true motivator for Sainsbury as it has pushed him to train harder for the road that lies ahead.
“Nice, easy recovery runs most days, then some nice hard workouts and a long run every week. It’s just really hard racing, with a big focus on racing,” said Sainsbury regarding the regimen that he has put into place to attempt to break that the four-minute mile time.
Versatility is a huge piece to Sainsbury, as he also competes in the 800-meter event and 3,200-meter event. He is well rounded in the distance department as he also competes for Rocky Mountain High School’s cross-country team in the fall season, finishing second at the 5A State Meet in October.
With the 1,600-meter race being his main event, Sainsbury has proven to be a high-level runner with numerous occasions of impressive performances. He has qualified for the Brooks PR Invite that will take place this June in Seattle, where he has a great opportunity to display his hard work among some of the fastest runners in the nation.
Distance running is a difficult sport because most of the time it’s one athlete competing by themselves, and it becomes a mental challenge that takes discipline and resilience to be successful.
“It’s just trusting all the work you’ve put in, trusting training, trusting coaches, and trusting your teammates that they’re working hard and that they’re going to give everything," Sainsbury said. "Doing your part and pushing yourself to places that aren’t explored."
The Grizzlies’ long-distance coach, Jeff Howard, has done a remarkable job of keeping Sainsbury focused on the finish line and keeping him focused on variables that he can control to improve each day.
“From day one, he kind of bought into the way we talk, the way we treat teammates, and the way we respect competition," Howard said. "He’s just gone all in, and the training started to connect between his sophomore and junior year, and he’s been able to have a lot of fun experiences racing the last two years. It’s been fun to see him take off and he’s kind of obviously gotten his name on the radar this year with some big times. But throughout the whole way, the thing myself, Coach (Brad) Abbot, and our whole coaching staffs been proud of the way he’s led with humility and it continues to impact the younger kids on the team in a positive way."
Sainsbury has his hands full these next couple of weeks, with an opportunity to shatter his personal record at the state tournament and then graduate high school the week after.
The journey continues for Sainsbury this July when he will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He will be completing this mission in Cincinnati, Ohio, and following his mission work, he will attend BYU, where he will run for a nationally recognized program.
With so much looming for Sainsbury, he is dialed in for the final track meet of his high school career. Busting the four-minute mile barrier would be a huge accomplishment for Sainsbury, but the team’s success is what remains most important.
The Idaho 5A Track & Field State Championship will start Friday and carry into Saturday. The event will be held at Mountain View High.