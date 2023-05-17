Sports Stars (Tyler Sainsbury) (copy)

Rocky Mountain's Tyler Sainsbury set a personal-best in the 1,600 meters at the Pasco Invitational in April with a time of 4:04.91, at the time the fastest 1,600-meter time in the country this season.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Rocky Mountain's Tyler Sainsbury has taken this track and field season by storm with an astonishing mile time that is being recognized across the entire nation.

About a month ago, the team traveled up to Pasco, Washington for an invitational that would allow Sainsbury to showcase his abilities. With the location of the track meet being at a nice sea level, it would allow Sainsbury to crank out a time of 4 minutes, 4.91 seconds time in the 1,600-meter event, which at the time gave him the fastest time in the country this high school season. As of Wednesday afternoon, it still ranks as the seventh-fastest.

