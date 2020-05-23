The ‘Lost Season’ is a series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MERIDIAN — Gerrit Tamminga’s parents both played college basketball.
And his cousin won a Super Bowl.
So the Rocky Mountain High School senior thought he’d make a career out of one of those sports.
It turned out to be neither one.
Tamminga followed his own path and will throw for the Air Force Academy in the fall.
“It’s funny how life works out sometimes,” Rocky Mountain track coach Brad Abbott said. “But to me, it was what he was meant to do. If you look at his arm strength, stature, tenacity, competitiveness, it all points to that championship thrower mentality.”
Bob and Ellen (Duncan) Tamminga were basketball stars at Northwest Nazarene in the mid 1990s. Ellen was a starter on NNU’s 1997 national championship team. So, naturally, Gerrit Tamminga followed his parents into the sport in the second grade.
Tamminga then picked up football the following year, which wasn’t a surprise either. His uncle, Lee Duncan, was an offensive lineman at Boise State in the early '90s. Billy Bajema, his cousin, was also drafted by the San Francisco 49ers out of the University of Oklahoma in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He went on to play eight seasons with the 49ers, St. Louis Rams and the Baltimore Ravens, where he won a Super Bowl in 2012.
Track didn’t come into the picture for Tamminga until the eighth grade. And even then he just needed something to do in the spring. Tamminga was living in Missouri at the time. The track coach was the softball coach who just needed the extra money.
Tamminga threw discus — in tennis shoes.
“I was just sweeping my feet from under myself,” Tamminga said while laughing. “I didn’t take it seriously at all.”
But all of that changed when he enrolled at Rocky Mountain upon moving back to Idaho his sophomore year. It was there where Tamminga met John Knight — a three-time All-American in the hammer throw at UCLA. His son, Jake, holds Rocky Mountain’s shot put and discus records. He was also the first athlete in school history to sweep the throws at state in 2014. Jake ended up competing at Auburn before becoming an All-American himself at NNU.
John Knight did wonders with Tamminga as well.
Tamminga recorded four wins and took fourth at state in the discus that first year.
That was only the beginning.
After Knight convinced him to do indoor track with YMCA Team Idaho Club as well, Tamminga combined for 14 wins in the discus and shot put last year. This included becoming the third state champion in program history in discus. Tamminga put up a personal record mark of 170 feet, 4 inches to join Adam Lewis and Jake Knight as the only discus champions in school history. He also followed in the footsteps of his mother Ellen, who won state titles in both the discus and shot put for McCall-Donnelly in 1993.
“It was just really fitting,” Rocky Mountain junior thrower Jarell Lucas said. “I was happy for him because he really worked hard and was dedicated to making sure he got what he deserved, and that was winning a state title.”
But Tamminga wasn’t quite sold on track as his future yet. There was still football — something he was also very good at.
At 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, he anchored the Grizzlies’ offensive line during their perfect season in 2018. Tamminga also earned All-5A Southern Idaho Conference and All-State first team honors that season and in 2019.
He had been the offensive lineman MVP at the Boise State Broncos’ team camp and was in talks with them too. Tamminga also had interest from Big Sky schools like Montana State, Idaho and Idaho State.
A trip to the famed Iron Wood Thrower Development Camp up in Coeur d’Alene finally sold him on track, though.
“Once I got there and started throwing, I finally decided, I can do this,” Tamminga said. “I love football, but I realized in that moment that I just love track a little more.”
And it was there where he met Dana Lyons — a two-time national champion in the javelin at Air Force who had just been hired as its new throws coach.
Inspired by the football team’s Veteran Appreciation Night against Centennial on Sept. 27, Tamminga committed there over other schools like Utah State, three days later.
“Yes, absolutely, no doubt he’ll be successful there,” Lucas said. “I expect him to go very far and eventually end up in the NCAA championships at least once if not multiple times by his senior year.”
Tamminga was hoping for a big senior year in high school first. And it looked like that was going to be the case too.
He slimmed all the way down to 250 pounds and it showed. Tamminga opened the season by winning the shot put with a personal record mark of 54-6 in a meet against Mountain View on March 13.
Tamminga had goals of repeating in discus, winning shot put — an event he took second at state in last year — breaking Jake Knight's records in discus (183) and shot put (61) and leading the Grizzlies to their ninth state title in 10 years.
But the meet at Mountain View ended up being the only one of the season.
However, according to Abbott, Tamminga still more than left his mark on the program.
“That Rocky tradition as we call it, is because of guys like Gerrit,” Abbott said. “We have a tradition and they carry that tradition from year to year. And the young ones coming up, a little bit of Gerrit has hopefully rubbed off on them. They want to become like Gerrit.”
As for Tamminga, it's hard for him to be that upset. The extra time away allowed him more time to prepare for the academy. He's learned Russian and gotten in shape to train in special forces. Tamminga leaves for basic training next month.
And, more important, he found his calling. Even if it wasn't the one he seemed destined for.
“I’m really, really happy,” Tamminga said. “I could have seen myself doing either of the other ones because I love them both, but I’m really, really glad that I chose track.”