A canceled season wasn’t even enough to stop Lexy Halladay from walking away with the state’s top award yet again.
The recent Mountain View High School graduate was named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year for the third time in her career Thursday morning.
During the coronavirus shortened season, Halladay still put up the nation’s third-fastest time in the mile at 4 minutes, 49.27 seconds.
While Halladay didn’t get much of a senior year, she still exits as arguably the greatest prep runner to ever come out of Idaho.
She is the state’s most decorated Gatorade Player of the Year as a runner with five awards. Halladay was also the Gatorade winner in 2017 and 19. She earned two Gatorade awards in cross country as well by going back-to-back in 2016 and 17.
Borah alum Nicole Nielsen, who ran in the late 2000s, is the next closest to Halladay with three total Gatorade awards.
“Running is Lexy’s love and passion,” Mountain View long distance coach Tracy Harris said in a news release. “She has done whatever it takes to compete at a high level, even running through injury.”
Injuries that included multiple stress fractures.
But they didn’t stop her from winning:
- Seven state track championships.
- Three cross country titles.
- Owning all-classification state records in the 3,200 (10:30.80) and 1600 (4:43.74) — at one point the fastest time in the nation last year and she did so with a foot contusion
- Leading the track team to a pair of team state championships (2017-18), the cross country team to a title (2016).
- The holder of the fastest cross country time ever put up by a girl in state history at 17.08.73 (2018).
- And breaking Olympian Mary Decker’s record of the fastest mile time by a freshman at 4:41.80. The time is also the 35th fastest in U.S. high school history.
Off the track, Halladay was a violinist in the school orchestra. She also volunteered at an assisted living facility and multiple community service initiatives through her church youth group.
Halladay graduated with a 3.77 grade-point average and will run for BYU in the fall.
Other recent winners of the Gatorade Idaho Girls Track and Field award include Maggie Liebich (2017-18, Boise), Sara Christianson (2015-16, Borah) and Emily Hamlin (2014-15 & 2013-2014, Boisel).