The ‘Lost Season’ is a series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MERIDIAN — Asha Byrd thought she was done with track.
The Mountain View High School senior was running coffees and yogurts instead of sprints and relays just a few short months ago. She walked away from the sport last season after it had taken a physical and emotional toll on her.
But after a year of uncertainty, Byrd decided to give track one final chance. She will now compete for Northwest Nazarene University in the fall.
“She kind of had to accept where she was at both physically and mentally,” Mountain View senior runner Lexy Halladay said. “The hardest part for her was just accepting it. But once she did, there was honestly this change in her and it was amazing to see her come back."
Track for Byrd didn’t begin on a cinder and clay surface, but on a grass field in elementary school. She signed up for the 50- and 60-meter runs — she thought the 100 was “way too long” back then. Byrd beat everyone, including the boys in her class.
“I didn’t really get that I was fast,” Byrd said. “It was just for fun.”
It ended up becoming much more to her in the sixth grade.
Her mother was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Between chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, she was too sick to work. So the water and power were shut off. Byrd had to shower at a nearby rec center at 1 a.m.
She and her mother were eventually evicted. They had to live out of a car for a bit.
But Byrd’s mother still made sure she had track. She did so even at the expense of staying in a women’s shelter.
“There were curfews, meaning I would have to quit track,” Byrd said. “So with all of that going on, she still took me to my practices, meets and made sure everything with that was paid for no matter what. She always told me, ‘You need to have this and I’m not going to stop you from having any of this.’”
The sacrifice paid off.
Byrd became a star freshman year and her mother got to see it too — cancer free.
She totaled 20 wins, including three district titles in the 100, 200 and 4x200 relay. Byrd also recorded the fastest time in the state that season at 12.22 seconds. She missed out on state championships in the 100 and 200 by a combined 0.22 seconds as well.
“I was thinking, 'This could be fun,'” said Mountain View head coach Jamie Blandford, who was the sprints coach at the time. “It was one of those things where if she kept progressing, the sky was the limit. We’re maybe talking about one of the best sprinters ever to come through Mountain View.”
Byrd continued on with track that summer with the Idaho Dash Track Club.
And while training for the heptathlon, she clipped a hurdle, stumbled and landed hard on her left heel. She just chalked it up to a bad bruise and kept running for the next three months. But an X-ray after the season revealed a broken heel. It had also caused severe damage to her Achilles. That, coupled with her preexisting Haglund’s deformity, a bony enlargement on the back of the heel that most often leads to painful bursitis, Byrd was out for the next seven months. She didn’t compete again until three days before her sophomore high school season.
And she was far from 100%.
The injuries forced Byrd to compensate on her right leg. It led to several quad and hamstring issues, including during the 200 state finals. She could barely walk after helping Mountain View win a state title in the 4x100 relay. But Byrd ran the 200 anyway. She finished in 1:02.93 to help the Mavericks win their second straight state championship.
“At the end of the day, she decided that one point for the team was better than nothing,” Blandford said. “To line up knowing you have no chance to win, tells you everything you need to know about Asha Byrd. She’s one of the most selfless, determined and grittiest kids I’ve ever coached.”
But Byrd won just one race between the 100 and 200 that season. The lone win was in the 100 — the first meet of the season.
She came back healthy last year, but the times were still not there. Byrd had no individual wins and her average time in the 100 was 13.37, a half a second slower than the year before. Teammate Jasmine Devers, who Byrd beat two years earlier, went unbeaten in the 100 and 200 on her way to state titles in both events.
“Everybody was asking me, ‘Why aren’t you fast anymore? What’s going on? When are you going to be fast again?,’” Byrd said. “I was feeling so pressured to get back to where I was freshman year that I found myself dreading going to practice and meets. And I had never felt that way before, even when I was in so much pain sophomore year and when my mom had cancer.
"I had fallen out of love with track.”
So Byrd quit with about three weeks left in the season.
“I knew exactly how she was feeling and the mindset she was in of just regret and almost a hate toward yourself,” said Halladay who's been through multiple injuries herself. “And to see her go through it, that was hard. I know the competitor she is. But there’s not much you can say to someone when something like that is taken away.”
She didn’t go to school for a week and her grades plummeted from a 4.0 grade-point average down to a 2.0. Byrd thought about swallowing a bunch of her mom’s leftover breast cancer medication.
Byrd was later diagnosed with depression.
“I felt like I lost a big part of me when I wasn’t fast anymore,” Byrd said.
However, she slowly found that “part” again, away from the track.
Byrd went biking, swimming, did CrossFit, started a fashion blog, played rugby, took dual-credit class through College of Western Idaho, College of Idaho and Boise State, lettered in sports medicine last fall and got a job at Lucky Perk/TCBY.
“I needed that time off to be something other than, ‘Oh, she’s just the track star or the state champion or she’s the one who’s super fast,’” Byrd said. “I just felt like that was kind of my title. So I was really able to find out who I really was without it.
"I thought maybe I would miss it a little bit, but I hate to say, I didn’t miss it at all.”
But then colleges started reaching out to her in January.
Idaho State messaged her on Instagram, College of Idaho sent her an email and NNU worked out with her.
“It was like, ‘OK, wait, some schools might want me even though I’m not as fast as I used to be?’" Byrd said. “So maybe there’s something here?”
So Byrd texted Blandford and informed him she was coming back after all.
In her only meet against Rocky Mountain on March 13, Byrd took sixth in the shot put — an event she hadn’t done since the summer of her freshman season. She also had plans to run the 100 and 200 again.
“It was a real bummer because this year was going to be all about having fun again because I had finally made peace with the fact that I may not get to where I once was,” Byrd said. “It was getting back to where I need to be shape-wise. We were right at the beginning. The first 200 of a mile race.”
But Byrd still has plenty of time to get there.
She committed to the Nighthawks on April 9 — nearly a year to the day that she thought she was done with the sport forever.
Byrd's clearly not done with track yet.
“She has lots of untapped potential,” Northwest Nazarene coach Danny Bowman said. “It will take some time and effort from both parties ... but she has a lot more to give, which I am very excited about.”