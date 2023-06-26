Subscribe
Allie Bruce, Boise
• Won a pair of state titles the 5A state championship meet in the 1,600 meters and the 4x800 relay.
• Earned third-place finish in the 800 and fifth in the 3,200.
• Helped lead Boise girls to third straight 5A state team title.
Kendall Clark, Melba
• Won four 2A state titles, taking the high jump and triple jump and running on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
• Had best distance in the state in any classification in triple jump, with distance of 38 feet, 0.75 inches.
• Helped lead Melba to fifth straight 2A state team title.
• Signed to play basketball at Northwest Nazarene.
Meya Young, Melba
• Won four 2A state titles in the 100 meters and the long jump, while also running on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
• Long jump distance of 18 feet, 7.25 inches was longest this season in any classification in Idaho.
