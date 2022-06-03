Idaho Press Girls Track and Field Sports Stars

Jacoba Luteyn, Bishop Kelly

• Won pair of 4A State titles in the discus and shot put.

• Set 4A state meet record in shot put with a throw of 44 feet, 3.25 inches.

• Won 4A District III titles in both the shot put and discus.

• Won Boise City Championships in discus.

• Earned eight wins in discus, seven in shot put.

Lauren McCall, Timberline

• Won four state titles in the 400 meters, 300 hurdles and 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

• Won 5A District titles in the 400, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay.

• Finished first in seven of eight 300 hurdle races this season, coming in second at the YMCA Invitational.

Logan Smith, Boise

• Won three state titles in the 800 meters, the 4x400 relay and the 4x800.

• Set state meet all-classification record in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 9.11 seconds.

• Finished second in state in the 200 meters.

• Won 5A District III titles in all four of her events.

• Signed to play soccer at Stanford University.

