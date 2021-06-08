Sports Stars Girls Track and Fiel

Kayden Hulquist, Boise

• Won a pair of 5A state championships with wins in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

• Set personal best in 100 hurdles at state meet with time of 14.94 seconds.

• Finished second in the long jump.

• Will compete with Pacific Lutheran soccer team in the fall.

Logan Smith, Boise

• Won 800 meter run with a personal best time of 2:11.68.

• Was member of Boise’s state championship 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

• Committed to play soccer at Stanford University following 2022 graduation.

Samantha Smith, Boise

• Won four state titles in freshman season.

• Set personal best at 5A State meet in the 1,600 (4:50.60) and 3,200 (10:33.71).

• Ran with Boise’s state championship 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.

