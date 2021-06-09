Anders Covey, Boise
• Won 5A state titles in 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles.
• Set personal records in both events at state meet with a time of 14.35 seconds in 110 hurdles and 39.38 in 300 hurdles.
• Won all 12 110 hurdle races he entered this season.
• Signed to run at Western Colorado University.
Nathan Green, Borah
• Won three 5A state titles.
• Set state meet records with wins in 1,600 (4:07.90) and 3,200 (8:53.47).
• Ran anchor leg for Borah’s state championship 4x400 relay team.
• Ran with 4x800 relay team which finished fourth at state.
• Will run at University of Washington next year.
Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian
• Won three 2A state championships.
• Set personal records at state in the 1,600 (4:19.08), the 3,200 (9:20.13) and won the 800 with a time of 1.59.20.
• Ran with Nampa Christian’s Medley Relay team which finished second at district meet and seventh at state