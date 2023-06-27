Subscribe
Braden Ankeny, Marsing
• Won three 2A state titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.
• Won 2A District III titles in all three races.
• Had best times of the season in all three events at the state championship meet.
Augustas Haynes, Ridgevue
• Won pair of 4A state titles in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
• Won 4A District III titles in both events.
• Finished first in 10 of 11 300-meter hurdles he entered during the season.
Tyler Sainsbury, Rocky Mountain
• Won three state titles in the 800- and 1,600-meters and ran with the 4x800 relay team, finished second in 3,200-meters.
• Ran the 15th-fastest 1,600-meter time in the country this season with a time of 4 minutes, 4.91 seconds at the Pasco Invitational.
• Ran fasted 800-meter time in the state this season.
• Committed to run at BYU after two-year mission.
A receipt was sent to your email.