Landon Helms of Emmett High School was named 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Helms is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior won the decathlon at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and the USATF Under-20 National Championships this past season. Helms also took second in the pole vault at Nike Nationals, and his best clearance of 17 feet, 2 inches in April set a state record and ranked No. 5 nationally among prep competitors in 2022 at the time of his selection. Helms swept the 110-meter high hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the long jump and the pole vault at the 4A state meet, leading the Huskies to a fourth-place finish as a team. His winning state-meet time of 13.69 seconds in the 110 hurdles set a meet record and ranked No. 10 in the country this spring.
Helms is a major contributor on his family’s working farm. A member of the Business Professionals of America, he has volunteered locally as a youth track coach, and he has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.
“Landon is very driven in everything he does; no one works harder at succeeding than he does,” said Molly Yates, head coach of Emmett High School. “He excels at any and every track event we put him in. Landon is a very gifted athlete. His athletic ability combined with his work ethic is a rarity.”
Helms has maintained a 3.98 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at Texas A&M University this fall.
Helms joins recent Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Players of the Year Nathan Green (2020-21 & 2018-19, Borah High School), Peyton Bair (2019-20, Kimberly High School), and Caleb Stamper (2017-18, Timberline High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.