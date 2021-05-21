EAGLE — As Nathan Green turned the corner for the final 100 meters of the boys 3,200-meter race at Friday’s 5A State Track and Field State Championships, he knew he was on a good pace to break the overall state meet record.
But when he saw his time, he thought why settle for just breaking the record, when you can shatter it?
So, the Borah High senior dug deep into another gear and made a sprint to the finish. The result was a time of 8 minutes, 53.47 seconds, breaking the record set by Pocatello’s Elijah Armstrong by more than seven seconds.
“It’s really nice because my record might stand for a few more years,” said Green. “That second-place kid from Idaho Falls, (freshman) Luke Athay is probably going to snag that from me by his senior year. If I can make it a little bit tougher for him, that would be good.”
Green had his eye set on the record from the beginning of the race and by the second lap had built a sizeable lead on the rest of the field. He kept the pace going for the full race and by the end had set a personal best, and achieved the 16th fastest time in the nation by a high school runner in the 3,200 this season.
“Physically, it feels horrible, running is hard and takes a toll on your body,” said Green. “But mentally and emotionally, it’s amazing. It really shows all the hard work that (Borah coach) Tim (Severa) has put in over the past few seasons. To set the record like this, in the cold weather and in the wind certainly is something awesome.”
The win marked the seventh state title won by Green during his storied high school career in track and field and cross country combined. It also marked the beginning of his final weekend as a Borah High athlete.
Later in the day, Green ran the anchor leg for the Lions’ 4x800 relay team, which finished fourth. Today he will compete in the 1,600, where he has his sight on Armstrong’s record of 4:09.04 and then race in the 4x400 relay.
“It’s bittersweet because we’re doing things I’ve never done before, because it’s my senior year and we’re obviously breaking state records,” said Green. “But it’s kind of sad because I’ll never be back in this situation again. After this, I’m at the University of Washington and it’s going to be way different.”
BOISE GIRLS GET BOOST IN TEAM RACE FROM 3,200
The Boise girls team’s chase for a state title got off to a good start as four different Brave runners scored points in the 3,200.
Freshmen Samantha Smith and Allie Bruce finished first and second, respectively, while senior Rosina Machu finished fourth and junior Annika Zuschlag took seventh.
“It’s a great start because a couple of our relay teams didn’t get through,” said Smith. “It’s good for us to get a leg up at the start, because there are a lot of good runners here. Hopefully we can keep the lead.”
Later in the day Bruce and Smith combined to help the Boise 4x800 relay team win with an overall state tournament record of 9:09.65. Keyed by those 10 points and the 25 points earned by the four runners in the 3,200, Boise held a comfortable lead in the team standings, with 64 points, 44 ahead of second-place Capital.
“We really needed it because the distance is where we are strong,” said Bruce. “I think it’s really great that we were able to get it."
Distance races figure to be a good opportunity for Boise, which had one of the top cross country teams in the nation this fall, to pick up points this weekend. Smith and Bruce are also seeded 1-2 in today’s 1,600, while Smith’s older sister, junior Logan Smith, will be the top seed in the 800. The Brave’s 4x400 relay team, which will feature both Smith sisters, is also the top seed.
“Following our cross country victory, our team has been looking forward to track,” said Samantha Smith. “We’ve got so many great runners and I think everyone is looking to rebound from a second-place (team) finish a couple years ago.”
ROCKY MOUNTAIN’S LUCAS CLAIMS DISCUS STATE TITLE
During the preliminary round of the boys discus competition, Rocky Mountain senior Jarell Lucas let off a throw of 170 feet.
He didn’t improve on that distance in the finals, but he didn’t need to either.
The 170-foot mark stood for the rest of the competition, as Lucas won his first state discus title.
“It’s just surreal,” said Lucas. “I’m super excited and happy to be at the top of the podium.”
It isn’t the first state title for the senior, however. Lucas was a defensive end for the Grizzlies’ football team, which completed an undefeated state championship season of its own this fall.
Lucas will have a shot at a second track and field state title today in the shot put.
“I just have to keep my confidence and stay in the right frame of mind,” he said. “I just got to feel loose and let it fly.”
OTHER LOCAL STATE TITLE WINNERS: Capital junior Gracie Strickland took the girls shot put title on her last throw, going for a distance of 40-3. Strickland had the lead going into the final round, but Eagle’s Sarah Carillo took the lead on her final throw with a distance of 39-10. Knowing she needed to beat Carillo’s distance, Strickland broke her personal best of 40-2 set earlier this year at the Boise City Championships to capture the state title. … Centennial senior Miya Koch won the girls high jump title with a height of 5-4. … Capital senior Lizzie Ramey won the girls pole vault by being the only vaulter to clear 12 feet. … Eagle’s Barrett Davis won the boys long jump competition, which had been moved to Rocky Mountain High because the jumping pits at Eagle High were too short. Davis finished with a distance of 22-05. … On Thursday night, a pair of Meridian athletes won state titles. Kaila Mederios won the girls long jump with a distance of 18-5.25 and Eli Lawrence successfully defended his boys triple jump title with a distance of 46-3.5.