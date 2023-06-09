Nathan Green

Borah High graduate and University of Washington runner Nathan Green, right, celebrates with teammate Joe Waskom after winning the 1,500-meter title at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas.

 Howard Lao/University of Washington

Borah High graduate is a national champion after winning the 1,500-meter race at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas.

Green, a sophomore at the University of Washington, won his first college national title, crossing the finish line with a time of 3 minutes, 42.78 seconds, just .15 seconds ahead of his teammate, Joe Waskom. Waskom was the defending national champion in the event.

