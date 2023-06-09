...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and Oregon, including the
following areas, in southwest Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID,
Owyhee Mountains and Southwest Highlands. In Oregon, Baker County,
Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT/9 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Up to two inches total rainfall from slow-moving showers and
thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Borah High graduate and University of Washington runner Nathan Green, right, celebrates with teammate Joe Waskom after winning the 1,500-meter title at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas.
Borah High graduate is a national champion after winning the 1,500-meter race at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday in Austin, Texas.
Green, a sophomore at the University of Washington, won his first college national title, crossing the finish line with a time of 3 minutes, 42.78 seconds, just .15 seconds ahead of his teammate, Joe Waskom. Waskom was the defending national champion in the event.
Green was in fourth with about 100 meters to go, trailing Wisconsin’s Adam Spencer, who was in first at the time, Waskom and another Husky, Luke Houser. Green made a move on the outside to pass all three and take home the crown.
"All that was going through my mind was we had the opportunity to go 1-2-3 and I wasn’t going to be the one to not let that happen,” Green told a group of reporters in Austin after the race. “I didn’t know anything once Adam Spencer broke the pack, I was just following Joe. That’s all you really can do, he’s a team leader, so you have to follow him.”
Houser finished 10th, also earning All-American honors.
Green also won the Pac-12 championship in the 1,500 last month. He finished fifth in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championship in March and was seventh at the 1,500 at last year’s NCAA Outdoor Championship.
At Borah, Green won six 5A state championships in track and field, a number that could have been even higher had his junior season not been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also a three-time 5A state champion in cross country.