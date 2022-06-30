Logan Smith of Boise High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Idaho Girls Track & Field Player of the Year, Gatorade announced Thursday.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Smith joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.
The 5-foot-7 senior set a state record in the 800-meter run at the 5A state meet this past season, leading the Brave to the team title. Smith’s 800 time of 2:09.07 shattered the state record by two seconds and, at the time of her selection, ranked No. 43 nationally among prep girls competitors in 2022. Smith, whose sister Samantha, won the state’s Gatorade Girls Track & Field Player of the Year last year, is a three-time All-State soccer player. At the state track meet this spring, she also ran the anchor leg on Boise’s winning 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay, and she took second in the 200.
A national champion Nordic skier, Smith, along with her siblings, founded (and remains a board member of) the non-profit GO BIG INC., which provides resources and opportunities for underprivileged youths. She serves as an intern for Voice in Sports, an organization that empowers female athletes through advocacy and mentorship, and she has volunteered locally as part of multiple community service initiatives through her school’s National Honor Society.
“From day one, Logan put herself in a prime position to have success at the highest level,” said Boise coach Aaron Olswanger,. “That is due to her work ethic in the offseason and setting goals that were extremely high. Saying Logan had an amazing senior track season would be an understatement.”
A National Merit Scholar, Smith has maintained a weighted 4.38 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer on scholarship at Stanford.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.