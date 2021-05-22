EAGLE — By the time Logan Smith handed the baton off to Stella Smith — no relation — to start off the second leg of the 4x400-meter race, Boise had already built a sizeable lead.
By the time Sophia Clark crossed the finish line as the anchor leg, what was long decided became official. Logan Smith had her third state title, younger sister Samantha Smith had her fourth and the Brave were runaway winners in the team standings for their first team title since 2015.
Capped by the win by the 4x400 relay team, the Boise girls beat the field by 106 points on Saturday at the 5A State Track and Field Championships. Boise finished with 157 points, a far cry away from second-place Capital, which had 51.
“It’s just a group of us who are really dedicated and passionate about running,” said Samantha Smith, who ran the third leg of the relay. “We’re willing to train and put in the hard work so we can have the results where it really counts.”
Samantha Smith capped off a successful freshman year, which started with her winning the state cross country title and saw her add four track and field titles this weekend. On Friday she won the 3,200 meter and ran the 4x800 relay with her Logan Smith. On Saturday she added a win in the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 50.6 seconds before the relay team won in the last race of the day with a time of 3.58.76.
In addition to her two wins in the relays, Logan Smith, a junior, took the title in the 800, with a time of 2:11.68, beating Timberline’s Brooke Roland by less than a second.
“I fractured my hip freshman year during districts, so this is my first time going to state,” said Logan Smith, who is committed to Stanford University on a soccer scholarship. “I was just so lucky to have a group of girls to come here with and get the team title. It’s a dream come true.”
Boise also got a boost from senior Kayden Hulquist, who won a pair of titles in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles to go along with her second-place finish Thursday in the long jump.
“There’s nothing like it,” Hulquist said about winning her first two state titles. “I haven’t even been here in soccer and it’s just really incredible. I’m really proud of all my other Boise athletes here, too.”
The Brave had 18 other placers come through with points on the weekend, including four second-place finishers and three third-place finishers. Several events, particularly in the distance events, had multiple Brave placers.
In the 3,200 Friday, four Boise runners combined for 25 points. In the 1,600 on Saturday Allie Bruce finished second behind Samantha Smith, while Rosina Machu picked up sixth. In the 800 won by Logan Smith, Jamie Hamlin was third and Lydia Nance was seventh. And in Hulquist’s 100 hurdles win, Grace Lanfear finished fifth and Lauren Lanfear was seventh. Lauren Lanfear was also fifth in Hulquist’s 300 hurdles win.
“We have such an incredible team and I love everyone on it,” said Hulquist. “Some people I’ve been running with since seventh grade. It’s just really special because it rarely happens.”
DEEP ROCKY MOUNTAIN TEAM KEEPS DYNASTY ROLLING
Perhaps it’s appropriate that the only event win of the day for the Rocky Mountain boys on Saturday came from one of their relay teams.
After all it took a full team effort to keep the Grizzlies’ team state title streak alive.
The 4x100 relay team came in first with a time of 42.80 to join Jarell Lucas’s victory Friday in the discus as the only two event wins for Rocky Mountain. But keyed by five seconds finishes, the Grizzlies were able to take their fifth straight team title and ninth title in 10 tries.
“We’re just trusting the process of our coaches,” said Nicholas Wong, who ran in the 4x100. “They’re training us to peak right now and we’re stressing that. We didn’t want to go home with just silver medals, so we just came out here to compete and have fun.”
Rocky Mountain didn’t miss a beat after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Grizzlies finished with 88 points to edge out Boise by five.
“I think coming into the year, all of us were a little nerve-wracked because we didn’t know how the season was going to go with COVID and everything,” said Brock Gray, who ran the anchor leg of the 4x100 and was second in the long jump on Friday. “But we put a lot of hard work and sweat into this meet all year. It’s just been a battle for all of us and I’m really, really happy to be here.”
The title wasn’t clinched until the final race, the 4x400, when Rocky Mountain finished second to score eight team points, just ahead of Eagle, which scored six points with a third-place finish.
“I told them, I got them all together next to the fence, and I said ‘if we’re going to do this, we need to get at least second place,’” said Rocky Mountain coach Brad Abbott. “’If you can do that, that’s what championship track and field is all about.’ And they did that.”
BORAH’S GREENS BREAKS SECOND RECORD, WINS THIRD TITLES
After breaking two state tournament records, it was the title in the 4x400 relay that Borah senior Nathan Green said he was most proud of.
A day after shattering the 3,200 record, Green broke the 1,600 record with a little room left to spare. Green finished with a time of 4:07.90, beating the overall record set by Pocatello’s Elijah Armstrong in 2014 by a little over a second.
“It meant a lot to me because I’ve worked so hard for the mile,” said Green, who won the 1,600 for the third time. “I think if we didn’t have COVID last year, I would have been the fourpeat champion. To get it now is just icing on the cake. I almost didn’t get it, I came through 1,200 at 3:11 and that’s not the right pace. I had to run a 55-second 400 to get there and it took a lot out of me, but it was so worth it.”
He then ran the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay, helping Borah edge out Rocky Mountain with a time of 3:22.55.
Borah had won the 4x400 at the 2019 state meet, but for Green, Nicholas Hendry and Nathan Fletcher it marked their first title in the relay. Senior Quincy Ellis, however, was a repeat champion from that 2019 team.
“It’s just crazy because we had the gap with COVID, so we couldn’t go for the three-peat,” said Ellis. “But it’s still amazing.”
OTHER STATE CHAMPIONS: Boise’s boys team had a three individual champions, with Liam Murry winning with a time of 48.54, Mason Lawyer winning the 200 with a time of 21.67 and Anders Covey taking two titles. Covey won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.35 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.38. … Capital senior Megan Rose broke the overall state record in the girls 100 with a time of 12.02. … Mountain View’s boys 4x200 relay team won the title with a time of 1:28.70. … Eagle’s Seth Rathbun won the boys shot put with a throw of 55-11, while the Mustangs’ Sarah Carillo won the girls discus with a throw of 136-11. … Centennial’s Mike Shulikov won the boys high jump, clearing a height of 6-8. ... Meridian’s Noah Peterson won the boys pole vault with a height of 15-6.