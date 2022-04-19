There’s an adage floating around about passion and dedication that can be related to any vocation, but it keenly applies to athletics.
It seems it is tailored specifically for Bishop Kelly sprinter James Onanubosi: All gas, no brakes.
You could liken Onanubosi to a drag racer. The driver floors the gas pedal and is only stopped by a parachute that shoots out the back end after crossing the finish line.
Onanubosi doesn’t have such a braking mechanism, and he really doesn’t need it. But in a sprinter’s life, it’s definitely all gas out of the starting blocks until crossing the finish line.
He’s the defending State 4A champ in the 100-meter dash and placed second in the 200 a year ago. He anchored the winning 400 relay. He’s back to do so again and has picked up anchor duties in the 800 relay.
Clearly on Onanubosi’s goal list this spring is to continue to lower his school records in the 100 and 200 and go after state meet records in both events and the relays.
While he has much to look forward to — he’s signed to sprint at the University of Arizona — nothing is going to take his focus away from the here and now.
And that’s no surprise considering his work ethic. He’s addicted to practice, and he takes no short cuts to warming up before his events at meets.
Perhaps it’s second nature. After all, he’s the son of collegiate sprinters. His father, Dayo Onanubosi, migrated from Nigeria, to sprint at the University of Idaho; his mom, Tayo (Akinremi) Onanubosi, also made the long trek from Nigeria to do hurdles at Arizona State. She’s also attended two Olympic Games representing Nigeria.
Dayo is a Third Judicial District Court magistrate in Canyon County and Tayo is a nurse practitioner.
James’ future appeared cemented when father and mother met at the NCAA track and field championships held at Boise State University in the spring of 1999.
A few years later they marries. And about 13 years later they started to see the fruit of their union.
“Eighth grade was a big eye opener for me,” James said. “I loved doing soccer but I started running track and taking it more seriously. I went to the (National) Junior Olympics meet in Kansas that summer and did 11.11 and was in the top 15 for my age group in the country. I realized then that track could eventually pay for my college.”
The Onanubosis live in Nampa. Through a club track coach James garnered interest from a Bishop Kelly coach. So he decided to enroll at Bishop Kelly and makes the daily 16.5-mile drive to the Boise school.
“When I got to Bishop Kelly I quit soccer and focused on track,” Onanubosi said.
Club soccer and track conflict in the spring.
“I loved playing soccer but I felt like for me to do this right I had to quit and focus on track,” he said.
He’s played football but as soon as the season was over he went into training for spring. His dad helped him with a training routine.
“His work ethic in the offseason and the weightroom is second to none,” BK track coach Jeff Carpenter said. “You don’t have to worry about James putting in the work. His attention to detail is amazing. He’s the real deal.”
Onanubosi enjoys training with his father.
“We train all winter and then I hand him off to coach,” Dayo said.
Son wants to beat his father’s personal best from college in the 100 (10.38, seventh-best in Idaho history).
“It’s going to be a challenge but I think I’ve got what it takes,” son said.
His season personal bests in the 100 and 200 are 10.65 and 21.80 respectively. His summer bests are 10.53 and 21.45 respectively.
He took recruiting visits to Purdue, Colorado, Washington State, BSU and Arizona.
His trip to Arizona was particularly eye popping. When he walked into coach Fred Harvey’s office, the coach pointed to a framed photo on a wall.
It was picture of James’ uncle, Ibukun Akinremi, a sprinter at Arizona, in a photo finish in the 100 at the then Pac-10 Championships.
He didn’t need any convincing. He committed during his trip.
“He (Harvey) told me he didn’t put the photo on the wall just for me, it had been there a while,” Onanubosi said, laughing. “As soon as I got to Arizona I knew it was the school for me.”
Onanubosi carries a 3.6 grade-point average. He wants to study kinesiology with the focus on being a physical therapist.
When he makes the trip to Arizona, he plans to take his fishing tackle.
“It’s one of my passions,” he said.
When he has any free time, he could be anywhere in the Treasure Valley fishing for catfish, small mouth bass, trout, you name it.
One of the biggest fish he caught wasn’t so much quality as it was quantity. He was 15 years old and he landed a 30-pound carp out of the Snake River.
“I thought I had a giant catfish on and it was going to be a state record,” he said. “I was disappointed. But it was a great fight to catch him.”
Before he heads to Arizona, though, he wants to finish business this season. He’ll be in the middle of a stout Bishop Kelly team that wants to return to the top of the 4A heap.
“James will be front and center,” Carpenter said.
And it will be all gas, no brakes.