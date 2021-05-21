EAGLE — He wasn’t able to clear a height of 15-feet, 7-inches to break his own classification record.
But for Emmett junior Landon Helms, being able to repeat as state champion in the boys pole vault at Friday’s 4A State Track and Field Championship was still a great milestone in his comeback.
Since winning the pole vault title in 2019 with a personal-best of 15-6, Helms has undergone three surgeries on his foot, including the most recent one in March. He returned to take the pole vault title, and his weekend is still far from done as he has a shot to win another state title today in the 110-meter hurdles.
“I don’t think I run until later tomorrow, so I have time to recover,” said Helms. “Honestly, going through three surgeries, I'm like ‘okay, people are going to underestimate me and it’s time to put my foot down.’”
Helms said he suffered a stress fracture in his foot after five years of playing sports year round. Since the injury, he’s focused full time on track and field and the results have shown. In addition to his win in pole vault on Friday, Helms finished fourth in the long jump on Thursday. After his win in the pole vault, he had the fastest time in the 110 hurdle preliminaries with a wind-aided time of 14.56 seconds. He also ran in the 300 hurdles preliminaries, but failed to qualify for the finals.
“I would like to break my PR (personal record), which I did my freshman year,” said Helms. “To me, that would make me feel like I am officially all the way back. I’ll do as much as I can, but it’s not completely up to me. It’s up to the weather and God. I’m hoping to break 14.4 in 110, if weather permits.”
He definitely took aim at one of his PRs on Friday. After being the only competitor to clear the 15-foot mark, Helms had the bar raised to 15-7. His first attempt, he barely missed clearing it, hitting the bar with his torso on the way down. The second attempt, his legs hit the bar on the way up.
Before his third attempt, he had fans watching start a skol clap, made popular by the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings as well as the Iceland National Soccer Team. It was something he’s done before, but he said the adrenaline got the best of him this and he blew right through his pole, hitting the bar at a vertical angle.
There was also rain falling as Helms tried for the record, but he wasn’t using that as an excuse.
“If we play the what-if games, I’d be here all day,” Helms said. “So I just don’t play that.”
YATES INCHES OUT BK’S LUTEYN IN DISCUS
It was a game of inches, but in the end Emmett senior Lacy Yates did exactly what she did all season long in the discus: Win.
Yates and Bishop Kelly junior Jacoba Luteyn traded the lead back and forth in the girls discus, but in the end, Yates’ final throw of 130-7 was the winning distance, giving her 10 wins in 10 competitions in the event this season.
“It’s such a blessing,” Yates said about the undefeated season. “I got to thank god, my coaches, my strength coach is amazing. I’ve had a lot of club coaches help me out in the summer. It’s been an amazing season.”
Luteyn led after the preliminary round, but Yates took the lead with her second throw in the finals with a distance of 130-4. With Luteyn taking her second shot next, she edged out Yates by one inch, moving the mark to 130-05.
Undeterred, Yates gave it her all on her final shot, but didn’t know she had retaken the lead until her distance of 130-7 was announced. Luteyn had one final shot, but didn’t come close to matching or beating that mark.
“It was definitely a battle,” Yates said. “It was definitely a mental game, because we’re both pretty equal. She’s a pretty good thrower, so I was very fortunate to get that.”
SANCHEZ WINS SHOT PUT TITLE AFTER FAILING TO QUALIFY IN DISCUS
Axel Sanchez admits the pressure got to him at the 4A District III Meet last week, when he had three faults in the discus throw.
Having the fourth-best distance in the country, with a 197-5 at the Pilgrim Invitational in New Plymouth, the Emmett senior wanted to clear 200 feet at district. Instead, he left without qualifying for state.
On Friday, Sanchez got a bit of redemption, winning the shot put title with a distance of 54-2.
“It levels out my failure in the discus,” Sanchez said. “I’m really happy about winning shot put.”
Sanchez beat out teammate Tyler Berry, who finished second with 51-4, giving the Huskies 18 points in the team standings.
“It’s great, that hasn’t happened in a long time, so it’s good for the Emmett community for us to do that,” Sanchez said.
BK’S TEKIPPE WINS SECOND STATE TITLE
Bishop Kelly senior Paige Tekippe claimed her second state title by winning the girls long jump competition, which had been moved to Rocky Mountain High.
Tekippe had a distance of 17-4.25 to claim the victory. On Thursday, she won the triple jump with a leap of of 32-2.25.
Tekippe has a chance to win two more state titles today as she competes in the finals of the 100 and 200. She finished second in both preliminaries on Friday, finishing 0.08 seconds behind Skyline's Claire Petersen in the 100 and 0.01 seconds behind Pocatello’s Matejah Mangum in the 200.
Also at Rocky Mountain, Bishop Kelly’s Cole Miller won the triple jump Friday with a distance of 45-11. The Knights lead the team standings for both the boys and girls going into today.
MIDDLETON GIRLS WINS MEDLEY RELAY
Middleton won the girls 800 sprint medley relay.
The team made up of Lindzey Eagy, Jacquelyn Kofoed, Addi Wyatt and Claudia Dominguez won with a time of 1:51.67, beating out Columbia by 0.2 seconds.
3A
There were a handful of state champions in the small-school meets at Middleton High School.
Weston Jeffries of Fruitland won the shot put title with a toss of 54-10.5
Thomas Symms of Homedale captured the discus with a throw of 174.
Katie Compas of Parma won the high jump (6-2) and Emma Hillam of Fruitland was victorious in the 3,200 (11:46.43).
Sydney Denison of Payette won the triple jump (36-5.5).
2A
Grady Mylander of Nampa Christian set a classification record in the 3,200.
Mylander won in a time of 9:20.13.
Meya Young of Melba won the long jump (17-4.25).
1A
Ian Stockett of Victory Charter won the 3,200 in a time of 9:36.07.
2A