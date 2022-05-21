BOISE — It was always going to take more than injury and illness to dethrone the Boise girls track and field team. The Brave are just too deep to let a couple setbacks trip them up.
With Sammy Smith, a four-time state champion a year ago, out while recovering from a stress reaction in her femur and Allie Bruce, a cross country state champion in the fall, hampered this week with an illness, the Brave repeated as state champions on Saturday, scoring 121 points at the 5A State Meet.
“We absolutely miss Sammy. She’s a huge part of our team,” said Logan Smith, Sammy’s older sister who won three state titles at Dona Larsen Park this weekend. “I wish more than anything I got to get that handoff from her on that last race (the 4x400-meter), like I did last year. But everyone came together, we knew we had to perform, we trained together super hard every day. It’s been a great meet.”
In addition to the state title in the 4x400-meter squad, Logan Smith was a member of Boise’s 4x800 championship relay team and set an all-classification state-meet record in the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 9.07 seconds.
That represented the only three state titles for the Boise girls, but the Brave had 19 other scores they registered on the weekend, including six second-place finishes, one by Logan Smith in the 200.
“It’s been tremendous the past couple of years, when someone goes down, someone else steps up,” said Boise coach Aaron Olswanger. “After the 3,200 (on Friday) when we didn’t run like we could, Autumn Shomaker goes and gets second in the triple jump.
"People are just filling in where needed and scoring points. It helps to have multiple girls in finals.”
Logan Smith admits she thinks she would have had a better shot at getting a fourth state title had she competed in the 400 instead of the 200 for her fourth event, but she wanted to set the state meet record in the 800 and she worried running the 400 shortly before the 800 would interfere with that goal.
Still even with the second in the 200, Smith enjoyed every bit of the final event in her decorated high school career. She will be joining the Stanford soccer team in the fall.
“I’m playing soccer in college, I’m not running, so this was my last meet ever,” she said. It’s been so much fun and my teammates were all awesome.”
Boise did get a four-time state champion on its boys team, with Mason Lawyer, who defended his state title in the 200 and took a title in the 100 while running the leadoff legs of Boise’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
“It’s definitely putting in the work, but the huge thing is the mindset,” Lawyer said about winning four titles. “You got to come in with confidence. If you do that, you’ll surprise yourself sometimes.”
Liam Murray and Porter Coffield, who both ran on the two relay teams as Lawyer, each got a third state title in an individual event.
“It really is a privilege,” Coffield said about running with multiple other state champions. “It’s just a gift that no one else gets. These guys are amazing and there’s no one else like them. It’s just an amazing day, I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Murray defended his state title in the 400 setting an all-classification record with a time of 47.50 seconds, while Coffield won a state title in the 300 hurdles. The 4x200 team, which also featured sophomore Cooper Smith, set an all-classification state meet record with a time of 1:26.97. The 4x400 relay team, which was an all-senior lineup of Lawyer, Murry, Coffield and Tucker Briggs finished the day with a time of 3:22.67.
“There is no better way that I could have thought of to end my high school career than to end it by running the 4x400, which is by far the most community-driven event in the most community driven-sports, with Porter, Liam and Mason,” Briggs said. “It’s by far the greatest way I could think of to end my running career.”
Seth Nelson won a state pole vault title for the Brave, clearing a height of 16 feet.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BOYS WIN STATE TITLE
Rocky Mountain coach Brad Abbott says he’s doesn’t keep track of how many state titles the Grizzles’ boys team has won.
For those who are still keeping tabs at home, it’s now at 10 in the last 12 years.
“It’s become a tradition,” said Abbott, who added another title to the trophy case on Saturday.” There are certain things we do before the season begins, that really starts the year before. The kids really buy into it and the coaches do a great job at helping them achieve those little milestones that are necessary to build a little team like this.
Rocky Mountain claimed its sixth straight state title on Saturday, scoring 105 points to beat second-place Boise by 13 points.
“It’s super nice because I didn’t run my best at state,” said senior Tyler Sainsbury, who won state titles in the 1,600 and 4x800. “None of our distance people did. So, it’s super cool for us this year to perform well this year.”
The Grizzlies did get a boost from their distance runners, with Trent Wigod winning the 3,200 on Friday as Zac Pollock and Landon Heemeyer finished third and fifth, respectively. In the 1,600 on Saturday, Wigod finished in third, while Sainsbury added a runner-up finish in the 800.
“From year to year, you have strengths in certain areas,” said Abbott. “One year it might be in the field events, the next year it might be in the sprints. This year it was in our distance squad and they came through in a big way.”
Rocky Mountain’s 4x100 team also won the state title with a time of 42.28 seconds.
TIMBERLINE’S MCCALL WINS FOUR STATE TITLES
As if hitting the game-winning shot in the 5A State Basketball Championship Game wasn’t enough, now Lauren McCall can call herself a four-time track and field champion.
The Timberline junior, whose late steal and step-back three pointer secured a 36-35 win over Boise back in March, won the 400 and 300 hurdles on Saturday and was a member of the Wolves 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
“It’s crazy right now, the feeling is that I can’t feel my legs,” said McCall. “It’s a really good feeling. It’s amazing, especially with track it’s a whole different competition level, so it’s pretty cool.”
OTHER LOCAL STATE CHAMPIONS
Centennial’s Eva Lowder set a girls all-classification record in the pole vault with a vault of 13-09, breaking the record set by Emmett’s Tatum Richards a day earlier. … Capital’s Gracie Strickland won the girls shot put. … Meridian’s Caleb Woodland won the boys 110 hurdles title. … Mountain View’s Jackson Beck won the boys shot put title. … Timberline’s Ashlyn Sandow won the triple jump state title on Friday.