BOISE — Eli Lawrence didn’t get a chance to take any practice jumps before trying to defend his 5A state triple jump title.
The Meridian senior misplaced his spike shoes shortly before the event and spent the time he had to warmup searching for them.
“I found the spikes right when they closed the pits for run throughs,” said Lawrence. “I thought they were over on the track, but I had left them in the infield.”
No practice needed, though. Lawrence knew exactly what to do. The senior won his third state title in the event, jumping a distance of 49 feet, 6.5 inches.
Despite not getting a chance to practice them before hand, Lawrence said he had a rough idea where he wanted his marks to be. So he went into the event having blind faith in his judgement.
It worked out pretty well for him.
The winning jump came on his third attempt in the preliminary round. After that, he said, it was a physical limitation from not going through a proper warmup that held him back.
Still, he had done enough to be crowned a state champion again.
“I was jumping good, but after the first few jumps, my legs were shot,” Lawrence said. “I didn’t jump well after that.”
Lawrence, who will be competing in the long jump today, won a state triple jump title as a freshman in 2019 before seeing the 2020 season wiped away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning titles in the same event in 2021 and 22, he now says he does wonder what could have been.
“Sometime when I think about it, I’m like ‘dang, I could have had four if I had that COVID season,’” Lawrence said. “But I’m really grateful and right now I’m not trying to let anything get to my head, because I got long jump tomorrow.’”
WIGOD, DISTANCE RUNNERS GET ROCKY MOUNTAIN OFF TO A GOOD START
The Rocky Mountain boys team got off to a good start on its quest for a sixth straight state title, and 10th in the last 11 years, with a strong showing in the first event of the meet, the 3,200-meter.
Rocky Mountain got a 1-3-5 finish in the event, led by Trent Wigod who earned his first state title with a time of 9 minutes, 20.41 seconds.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for the past four years, probably longer,” said Wigod. “This is really satisfying after all the years of work.”
Zac Pollock had a third-place finish for the Grizzlies, while Landon Heemeyer finished fifth. Combined with Wigod’s 10 points for the title, that gave the Grizzlies’ 20 points right off the bet. Rocky Mountain enters today leading the team competition.
“It’s really important, our distance team is a big part, so we want to deliver points,” said Wigod, who has the 1,600 Saturday and is an alternate for the 4x400. “We didn’t really get to do that last year. I was part of that, and just didn’t well as well as I wanted to. So it was nice to score.”
Wigod ran behind Skyview’s Clay Shumaker for the first half of the race, taking over the lead with about 1,000 meters to go. It was a similar race, Wigod said, to their race last week at the district meet when Wigod overtook Shumaker with a little more than 800 meters left.
After overtaking Shumaker on Friday, Wigod built distance on the field over the final two laps.
“I just knew I needed to go early,” said Wigod. “I don’t have the best kick, so I know I need to run it out of guys. It just felt like the time to go. He had gapped us a bit, and once I caught up, I said ‘Okay, I’ll keep my momentum going,’ and just went with it.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW’S COBB WINS HIGH JUMP TITLE YEAR AFTER TAKING UP SPORT
Diante’ Cobb went out for the Mountain View track and field team last season at the insistence of his football coaches. By the end of his first season, he saw a path to a state title.
On Friday he made that vision become a reality.
Cobb claimed the state title on Friday, clearing a height of 6-4, which matched his personal best.
“I said last year I wanted to win a state title, and that’s what I’ve been focusing on this whole time,” said Cobb. “There’s a difference between thinking it and actually feeling it and actually doing it, and it feels amazing.”
After finishing seventh at last year’s state meet, Cobb said that he realized it was age and experience holding him back. He had achieved seventh as a sophomore, but realized that five of the six competitors ahead of him were graduating seniors. He spent the offseason honing in on his jumps to make sure he could maximize his potential.
And now that he has one state title in the bag, Cobb said he’s hoping to add one more next year and keep improving his jumps.
“I definitely want to get back over that 6-4 mark. I’m just trying to get better and get another one of these,” he said, pointing to his championship medal.
EAGLE’S STEWART FINDS DONA LARSEN MAGIC AGAIN
There’s something about Dona Larsen Park that works to Brandon Stewart’s liking.
Last month, Stewart set a personal best at the Boise City Relays in the discus with a throw of 170-9.
On Friday, he surpassed that with a throw of over 171 feet to claim his first state title.
“A lot of it has to do with my mindset,” Stewart said about his Dona Larsen success. “A lot of these big throwers come in and it’s great competition. It just motivates me to do my best. It’s a lot of fun here.”