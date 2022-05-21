NAMPA — A few weeks ago, James Onanubosi wasn’t even sure if he was going to be able to run in the district or state meet.
After pulling his hamstring at a home meet in April, the Bishop Kelly senior admits he was worried his bid for multiple state titles might be over.
Consider the comeback complete.
Onanubosi left the 4A State Track and Field championship on Friday with three state titles for the second year in a row, and also helped the Knights repeat as state champions.
“It means a lot, with this being my last year, we knew we had to pull it off,” said Onanubosi. “We knew we could pull it off in the beginning. We had so many talented guys. We have the talent, it was about executing. That’s what we were able to do today.”
Onanubosi won state titles in the 100- and 200-meters and ran on the Knights' 4x100 championship relay team.
Bishop Kelly also got state titles from Patrick Monahan in the high jump and Cole Miller in the triple jump. The Knights nearly doubled up the field with 132 points. Runner-up Blackfoot tallied just 67.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them, we just battled all season,” said Bishop Kelly coach Jeff Carpenter, who won his 11th state title, the fifth with the boys team. “We really had a lot of injuries and finally got healed up before the district meet. It feels really good right now.”
Bishop Kelly’s girls team saw its string of six straight state titles come to an end, with a fifth-place finish. Pocatello won the girls team title, its first since winning three straight from 1994-96.
Onanubosi had a shot at four state titles, competing in the 4x200 race. But a couple of botched handoffs, including one involving Onanubosi, resulted in the Knights finishing in third.
Still, that was not nearly enough to derail his day, one that included setting the 4A state meet record in the 100 (10.54 seconds) and helping the 4x100 team setting the 4A state meet record (42.16). His time of 21.58 in Friday’s 200 preliminaries also broke his own school record.
“It started off at the Knight invite in April when I pulled my hamstring,” said Onanubosi. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to make it for districts or state. But God willing, I was able to make it for districts. Setting those school records made me feel like I was 100% and it was go time.”
The Knights were able to build points by placing multiple medalists in four different events. In the 100 won by Onanubosi, Miller finished fourth and Alex Sato placed fifth.
Kevin Corrigan and Austin Clough were fourth and fifth in the 800, respectively. Monahan finished fourth in the triple jump event that Miller won, while Monahan and Miller were second and fifth, respectively, in the long jump on Friday.
“Our field events were so strong,” said Carpenter. “Cole Miller won triple jump this morning, Patrick Monahan won high jump. They did great in long jump yesterday. It’s always a team effort when you win a team trophy. You’ve got a few guys that are standouts, but it’s all those relay guys that might not get the accolades or their names in the paper. The depth definitely contributed.”
Jacoba Luteyn won her second state title for Bishop Kelly’s girls team, following up her shot put title with a discus title Saturday. Luteyn threw for a distance of 144 feet.
EMMETT'S HELMS WINS FOUR STATE TITLES
Every year of his high school career, Emmett senior Landon Helms chased after four state titles. Every other year one thing or another tripped up his dream.
In his final chance, everything finally came together.
Helms followed up state titles in the pole vault and the long jump on Friday to sweep the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, winning his fourth state title on the weekend and eighth of his high school career.
"I always like to set my goals to what I think are out of reach,” said Helms. “Then when I reach the, it’s just such a good feeling. If you don’t set your goals out of what you think you can reach, then you’re not going to push yourself enough."
Helms started the day by setting the all-classification record in the 110 hurdles with a time of 13.69 seconds, also a personal best. That time was also good enough to rank him in a tie for 11th for fastest time in the event among all competitors in the United States this season. He ran a wind-aided time of 13.67 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries, but Saturday’s time put him in the record books.
“I don’t know if it's quite sunken in yet,” Helms said about being ranked nationally. “I knew from my race yesterday that I had some things I could get better at and work on. To know that has me tied for 11th for wind legal times in the entire nation, I’m so beyond blessed.”
He followed that by winning the 300 hurdles in 38.15 seconds. That win was particularly special for Helms, not only because it clinched him his fourth title, but also because he blacked out in the preliminaries last season and tripped over the final hurdle, failing to qualify for the finals.
“It’s just such a good feeling,” said Helms, who is signed to compete at Texas A&M next season. “Before I ran that race, I had a realization that this was my very last race as a high schooler. And right there and then I was like ‘there’s no way anybody is going to beat me today.’”
OTHER LOCAL STATE TITLES
Ridgevue’s Isis Villafane won the girls state title in the 400. Ridgevue also got a state title on Friday from its 800 sprint medley relay team. … Middleton’s Cassidy Fried won the girls triple jump title. The Viking also got a boys state champion in Patxi Franks who won the discus title. … The Nampa boys 4x200 relay team won the state title.