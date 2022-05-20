MIDDLETON — Less than 18 months ago, Fruitland senior Emma Hillam wasn’t sure if running track had much of a place in her future.
COVID-19 canceled the 2020 track season and Hillam fell ill with anemia later that fall wiping out her cross country season. Without having run much in a year, she entered her junior track season with big questions about her potential.
On Friday at Middleton High School in the state track meet, she claimed the 3A 3,200 meter title for the second straight year to emphatically answer all questions.
All it took was a little motivation from college coaches to inspire Hillam.
“I didn’t think I was fast enough to run in college after my freshman year,” Hillam said. “I didn’t know what my ability was, but when I got into my junior year, some coaches reached out to me and told me I could do it, which lit a fire under me to actually go and train really hard.”
Hillam, who will attend Utah State on a track scholarship this fall, finished first with a time of 11 minutes, 15.43 seconds, more than ten seconds faster than second-place finisher McKenna Kozeluh from Coeur d'Alene Charter. The victory was also a redemption of sorts for Hillam after finishing second to Kozeluh in the state cross country meet last fall.
“If you would’ve told me after my junior cross country season that in six months I would win state, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Hillam said. “I thought any chance of running in college was lost. But I put in the work, made sure I was healthy, and things took off from there. And that motivated me to never give up, because you can always get back up and keep going.”
2A
Nampa Christian senior Grady Mylander, Hillam’s soon-to-be fellow athlete at Utah State on the boys track team, fell short in his bid to defend his 3,200 title, finishing second to Salmon’s Daniel Simmons.
Mylander and Simmons remained close early in the race, but Simmons pulled away over the final two laps, securing a personal record time of 9:05.04.
“I thought I could be up there, but it just wasn’t my day,” Mylander said. “My legs just didn’t respond how I wanted them to, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Danny (Simmons) is a heck of a competitor and he drives me to be better — and I hope I do the same for him.”
While Mylander was disappointed in his finish, he’s seeded first in the 1,600, which he’ll run Saturday along with the 800.
“We’ll just take this race with a grain of salt, move on, and work harder for the next events coming up,” Mylander said.
1A
Victory Charter junior Ian Stockett fell behind on the last lap in the 3,200 final and couldn’t recover, finishing second with a time of 9:47.07 to Grace’s Cole Wilkerson, who won with a time of 9:42.53.
Stockett took an early lead in a strategic move that didn’t pay off like he’d hoped it would.
“Cole’s a mid-distance runner, so I was going to try and go fast and suck his kick out of him by going fast in the beginning,” Stockett said. “But I don’t think I got out fast enough. I don’t have as high of a top speed as him, and I was breaking his wind for a long time, which wasn’t ideal, but it had to be done.”
Wilkerson and Stockett have battled back and forth over the past two years, each beating one another at both state track and cross country meets.
“We’ve got another year left of this,” Stockett said of his friendly rivalry with Wilkerson. “It’s stressful but I love it.”
The two will duel again on Saturday in the 1,600.
“I’m not running in the 800 meters so I can focus on the mile race and have a chance to win,” Stockett said.
NOTE: State officials had difficulty posting results Friday. Other results will be in Sunday's paper.