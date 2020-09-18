Austin Bolt and Andy Peters were both there Friday evening as Borah and Timberline opened their seasons at Timberline High.
They were watching from truck beds outside the fence and not playing on the field.
The two are now freshmen on the Boise State football team after quarterbacking the respective teams last season. Both teams could have used their former stars on Friday.
A defensive battle finally saw the Timberline offense get going some in the second half, as the Wolves opened the 2020 campaign with a 26-6 win over visiting Borah.
"It was just fun to watch our kids play football," said Timberline coach Ian Smart. "It was a good, physical battle and really just fun to be part of."
Liam Reeves had two interceptions for Timberline and dropped a third late in the game to spearhead a dominant defensive effort. The Wolves forced four turnovers, stopped Borah three times on fourth down and held the Lions to just one score on 13 drives.
"We've been excited about that group," Smart said. "That side of the ball has really tried to create an identity and they did a great job."
The game was scoreless until Timberline's Jaison Rand scored from 2 yards out with 58.7 seconds left before the half.
Showing the impact of getting just a handful of full-team practices in before Friday, both teams struggled to move the ball. Timberline had three three-and-outs to start the game and didn't pick up a first down until the second quarter, while Borah had a turnover on downs, two punts and two turnovers while finishing the fist half with just 27 yards of offense.
"We've got a young team and we've got to get better," Borah coach Jason Burton said. "Not a lot of veterans coming back and a lot of young guys want to make the plays, but they haven't been in that moment.
"The big thing is having that confidence to be a leader. Austin Bolt would just go make plays."
The Bolt-less Borah offense couldn't get much going in the second half either. The Lions did little after a touchdown to start the third quarter. For the game, Borah's offense had four turnovers, was stopped on fourth down three different times and punted four times. The six points were the fewest scored by Borah since a 27-0 loss to Bishop Kelly in 2016.
Borah sophomore quarterback Korbin McCarney threw three interceptions and struggled in his first game replacing Bolt.
"Young QB and it's one of those things where he's just trying to make a play and we understand that," Burton said. "And that's our challenge as coaches to say hey, sometimes throwing it away is good. They say the biggest jump is between week one and week two, and we have a bye so now we go week one to week three, so I'm hoping for a big jump."
Borah scored on a 19-yard touchdown run from Tyler Phimmasone on the opening drive of the third quarter, but missed the extra point and trailed 7-6.
A 24-yard touchdown strike from Max Spielman to Garrett Lavin put Timberline up 14-6, but it was the stretch that followed that put the game away.
After back-to-back interceptions on defense, Timberline added to the lead with a 7-yard run from Taylor Marcum to make it 20-6.
The Wolves then surprised Borah with an onside kick and recovered it, and Spielman found Gabe Alvarado for a 43-yard touchdown pass on the next play to all of a sudden turn a one-score game into a 26-6 rout early in the fourth quarter.
"Our kids just executed tonight," Smart said. "It was fun to watch."