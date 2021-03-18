The Timberline baseball team made an early lead stand up Thursday.
The Wolves opened a 5-1 lead before holding off Centennial 8-6 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference game.
Four Timberline pitchers combined to limit Centennial to six hits while striking out 12.
Kailer Saunders led Timberline's offense by going 2 for 5 including a homer with three runs and an RBI.
Trey Nelson had three RBI for Centennial.
MERIDIAN 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 4: The Warriors stopped the Mavericks in a 5A SIC game.
Dyson Price and Maddus Wynder had two RBI apiece for Meridian. Wynder hit a homer.
Jack Barker went 3 for 3 with two RBI for the Mavericks.
BOISE 5, CAPITAL 3: The Brave scored five runs in the fifth for a comeback win over the Eagles in a 5A SIC game.
Cooper Nixon and Drew Beckett led Boise with two hits apiece.
HOMEDALE 6, MCCALL-DONNELLY 3: The Trojans opened a 5-0 lead in the first inning in the Snake River Valley Conference game.
D'Orr Packer, Cody Liebschwager, Beeg Hockenbull and John Lejardi each had a RBI for Homedale.
SOFTBALL
CAPITAL 23, BOISE 0, 5 INNINGS: The Eagles scored 19 runs in the third to put the 5A SIC game away early.
Allie Laufenburger had three hits and six RBI and Penny Barnett added two hits and four RBI for Capital.
CENTENNIAL 16, TIMBERLINE 12: Both teams combined for 37 hits in the 5A SIC game.
Tara Dittman led Timberline with three hits and three RBI and Camille Cash had three hits and two RBI.
EAGLE 3, BORAH 0: The Mustangs shut out the Lions in a 5A SIC game.
Sydney Groves and Lizzy Tommasini each hit homers for Eagle. Tommasini helped herself on the mound, limiting Eagle to three hits and striking out seven.
HOMEDALE 11, MCCALL-DONNELLY 1, 5 INNINGS: The Trojans used a six-run third inning to pull away from the visiting Vandals in a Snake River Valley Conference game.
Pitcher Dani Sitts tossed a one-hitter to go with 12 strikeouts.